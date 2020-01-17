MySmarTrend

Rod Maine Sees A Clear Future Ahead With '20/20 Vision'

Rod Maine has been in the game for well over a decade and in that time he&rsquo;s released over a dozen albums, played to crowds that have reached over 10,000, and garnered over 11 million &ndash; yes, million &ndash; streams and views across the board. Now he&rsquo;s ready to make waves with his latest release, this year&rsquo;s &rsquo;20/20 Vision.&rsquo;

&rsquo;20/20 Vision&rsquo; features 15 tracks that showcase the high-level Rod Maine is working on. Each track as fresh as the next, each one radio-ready. From clever punchlines to catchy hooks, hip hop fans will be begging for more like &ldquo;Free Throw&rdquo; and &ldquo;Mess You Up&rdquo; once they reach the last seconds of this record.

He&rsquo;s been atop the charts in the past when his single, &ldquo;Nascar,&rdquo; hit #1 on the Shazam USA and Global Charts. And he has plans to do it once more with &rsquo;20/20 Vision.&rsquo;

Those interested in adding new hip hop to their playlists, reviewing &rsquo;20/20 Vision,&rsquo; or interviewing Rod Maine can reach out via the information provided below.

For more music from Rod Maine, please visit: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5bJgS32Rurljw3dUgNwuiT?nd=1

About:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rodmaine
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/1rodmaine
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCES1lZY42YzX1EQ7X-1ntaw

