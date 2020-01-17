Rod Maine has been in the game for well over a decade and in that time he’s released over a dozen albums, played to crowds that have reached over 10,000, and garnered over 11 million – yes, million – streams and views across the board. Now he’s ready to make waves with his latest release, this year’s ’20/20 Vision.’

’20/20 Vision’ features 15 tracks that showcase the high-level Rod Maine is working on. Each track as fresh as the next, each one radio-ready. From clever punchlines to catchy hooks, hip hop fans will be begging for more like “Free Throw” and “Mess You Up” once they reach the last seconds of this record.

He’s been atop the charts in the past when his single, “Nascar,” hit #1 on the Shazam USA and Global Charts. And he has plans to do it once more with ’20/20 Vision.’

Those interested in adding new hip hop to their playlists, reviewing ’20/20 Vision,’ or interviewing Rod Maine can reach out via the information provided below.

For more music from Rod Maine, please visit: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5bJgS32Rurljw3dUgNwuiT?nd=1

Rod Maine brings the heat by kicking off the new year with his latest, ‘20/20 Vision,’ available now.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rodmaine

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/1rodmaine

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCES1lZY42YzX1EQ7X-1ntaw

Media Contact

Contact Person: Rod Maine

Email: Send Email

Phone: 404-786-9203

Country: United States

Website: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5bJgS32Rurljw3dUgNwuiT?nd=1







