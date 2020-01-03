NEWS »»»
Solar Thermal Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.
Solar Thermal Market report provides various information strategies adopted by market players including recent collaborations, new product launches, merger and acquisitions, are provided in the report in detail. Economic trends and other insightful updates are provided for this niche market in order to present an image of the market. Leading manufacturers like Abengoa, ACCIONA, Bosch Thermotechnology are adopting various strategies in order to gain a strong foothold in the Solar Thermal market and this will bode well for the market in the long run. According to the research Solar Thermal Market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD XX.XX Billion by year 2023, at a CAGR of 3.43%.
About Solar Thermal Technology
The solar thermal technology captures the solar radiation and uses the energy to produce electricity and heat. It is different from solar photovoltaic (PV) system where the electricity is directly produced from the solar radiation through solar panels. In solar thermal technology, the sun's radiations are concentrated to heat a heat transfer fluid, which is then used to generate steam that runs the turbine to generate electricity. Solar thermal is also used for space heating purpose.
Industry analysts forecast the solar thermal Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the period 2020-2023.
Market driver
Market challenge
Market trend
Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Solar Thermal market size.
The report splits the global Solar Thermal market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Solar Thermal Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of -
Abengoa, ACCIONA, Bosch Thermotechnology, GREENoneTEC, Viessmann
The CAGR of each segment in the Solar Thermal market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Solar Thermal market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.
