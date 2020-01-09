Global Skincare Product Market Report by ORBIS RESEARCH providing the comprehensive study of the market. Orbis Research is dedicatedly considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for estimating the growth of the market is 2020-2025. Our team is efficient in delivering potential reports for market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Skin is constantly growing and changing, so we have to remain vigilant in caring for it. Skin care is a booming industry, as everyone wants a flawless, beautiful and glowing skin. Glowing skin is a result of proper skincare. It means we can wear less makeup and let our skin shine through. Proper skin care is important because our skin is the largest barrier against infection that we have. Keeping our skin healthy and moist helps keep this barrier strong. Now more than ever, consumers are becoming quite conscious of what they put in, and on, their bodies to stay healthy. Skin care products are known to rejuvenate the skin cells, enhance complexion, prevent aging and wrinkles, and provide sun protection from harmful UV rays. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting , the global skincare product market was valued at USD 130728 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand with a CAGR over 4.58 % from 2018 to 2025, reaching USD 184492 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Europe was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global skincare product market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with a CAGR over 6.39%

Rise in awareness among people for health and beauty is driving the global skincare product market

Skin care products are those products/cosmetics that help the skin to retain its natural shine and glow. The changing lifestyle/food habits and global environmental issues are the major concerns for maintaining the good health of the skin. Skin care products are known to rejuvenate the skin cells, enhance complexion, prevent aging and wrinkles, and provide sun protection from harmful UV rays. Skin is constantly growing and changing, so it demands care and attention for it. Skin care is thus a booming industry, as everyone wants a flawless, beautiful and glowing skin.

Emerging natural/herbal skincare products is the latest trend in the skincare market

The key drivers for the global skincare product market are rise in awareness among the people for health and beauty, rise in the male grooming product market, increasing disposable income, etc. Young and growing population in the developing countries is supposed to impact the workforce of the countries that creates demand for working professionals and jobs, and in turn helps to increase the disposable income of the youth who invest it for their health and beauty. The technology advancements and RandD teams of medical and cosmetic companies have come up with a number of innovative ant-aging skincare creams that helps to maintain the glow and youth of the skin. Asia has a rapidly growing population where baby and child specific skincare products are among the fastest growing product category because of the Asian culture where parenting is all about giving extra care to the health and safety of the baby.

Global Skincare Product Market: Scope of the Report

The global skincare product market is segmented on the basis of type of product, type of face creams, type of distribution channel and geography. On the basis of type of product, the market is segmented into face creams and body lotions. In 2017, the face creams segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue of the global skincare product market. Furthermore, demand for face creams is expected to increase during the forecast period. On the basis of type of face creams, the global skincare product market is bisected into skin-whitening cream, anti-acne cream, anti-aging cream, sunscreen lotions and other products like toner, cleanser, moisturizer, face wash, etc. Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarket, hypermarket, specialty stores and online channels.

Asianification of skincare market

Geographically, the global skincare product market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East and Africa. Europe is the major contributor to the global market and the increasing number of fashion-conscious customers has been propelling the growth of sales in the skincare products market in the region. However, presence of several emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market. The growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing consumer spending on better lifestyle which includes expenditure on a variety of skincare and beauty products. As per International Trade Administration, China for example, spends USD 24 per person annually on personal care and skincare products, whereas South Korea and Japan spend USD 171 and USD 174 annually.

Global Skincare Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in skincare product market are adopting different expansion and innovation strategies to remain sustain themselves in the highly competitive market. For instance, in 2018, Shiseido Company Ltd. Has developed a new product, “Optune”, an IoT skincare system developed with a new concept that uses a special machine backed up by unique algorithms to satisfy skincare needs in real time. In June, 2016, the company has acquired Laura Mercier and ReVive brands for an estimated USD 260 million in order to boost their American business. The global skincare product market includes key players such as Shiseido Company Ltd., Procter and Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., The Avon Products Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever Plc, etc.

Market Segmentation: Global Skincare Product Market

By Type of Product

• Face Cream

• Body Lotion

By Type of Face Creams

• Skin-whitening Cream

• Anti-acne Cream

• Anti-aging Cream

• Sunscreen Lotion

• Other Products

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket

• Hypermarket

• Specialty Stores

• Online Channels

• Other Channels

In addition, the report provides analysis of the skincare product market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Rest of Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

