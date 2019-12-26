The explosion proof lighting market is estimated to reach US$ 606.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 250.1 Mn in 2018. The report includes key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The explosion proof lighting plays a crucial role in the oil and gas industry. The US has a huge network of oil rigs in the North American continent as well as globally. This fact has helped propel the market over the years. The processing facilities of oil and gas are unsafe owing to the presence of hazardous compounds during the operations. The explosion proof lighting systems are deployed for preventing the ignition of spark from the electrical equipment.

Further, the usage of LED technology in the oil and gas refineries has aided in reinforcing safety measures for unpredictable work environments. The existence of dangerous compounds in the facilities of oil and gas denotes several safety challenges for the workers. For instance, the hydrocarbon processing including ethane, fossil fuels, methane and propane, is a critical process that needs to be carried out under stable atmospheres. However, the processing plants of oil and gas are far from stable pertained to the exposure to hazardous and flammable compounds.

Regardless of the current high price of oil as well as lower budgets, regulations regarding safety in the oil and gas industry environment are becoming more stringent. The oil and gas industry has a highly flammable and explosive atmosphere; explosion proof lighting is extensively used in petroleum processing, gas stations or storage among others. Lighting fixtures used in oil and gas plants such as emergency light, flashlight, high-bay, or even street light must be approved with explosion-proof certification. Moreover, the oil and gas industry, operating conditions are a constant challenge. Replacing a single luminaire can be expensive and probably even dangerous. Thus, the installation of safe, efficient, as well as, cost-effective lighting is vital in these environments. Also, another important factor for the dominance of the oil and gas sector is the cost of explosion proof lights used in this industry. The explosion proof lights used in the oil and gas industry is comparatively expensive, which is further increasing the market share of oil and gas.

The key companies operating in the field of explosion proof lighting market that are profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Abtech Ltd, Airfal International, Alfred Pracht Lichttechnik Gmbh, Atomsvet LLC, Cortem S.P.A., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Glamox, and seventeen others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The explosion proof lighting market is segmented based on chemical, marine, power plants, airports, military bases, mining, oil and gas, laboratories, transportation facilities, food and beverage, and others. The chemical industry is foreseen to witness the highest CAGR growth in the explosion proof lighting market during the forecast period. Chemicals have strict requirements, which includes very high illuminance levels and contrast and color rendition. In the place, where chemicals are handled and processed, light fittings need precise vapor protection. Lighting in working atmospheres with chemical substances is a crucial safety issue. The chemical sector deals with flammable, toxic, and explosive substances in almost all single production process. Thus, lightning flashes, as well as over-voltages, are considered as high risks elements for the technical facilities and the staff working near to them.

The report segments the global explosion proof lighting market as follows:

Global Explosion Proof Lighting Market - By Type

Fixed Lighting

Mobile Lighting

Small and Portable Lighting

Global Explosion Proof Lighting Market - By Light Type

LED Light

Fluorescent Light

Incandescent Light

HID Light

Global Explosion Proof Lighting Market - By Application

Chemical

Marine

Power Plants

Airports

Military Bases

Oil and Gas

Laboratory

Food and Beverage

Transportation Facility

Others

