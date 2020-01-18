Industry Research.Co has announced the release of a new report on the global Enterprise Network Equipment market. The report provides a thorough outlook of the market's probable future growth trajectory over the forecast period (2019-2024) based on a solid review of the market's historical statistics and growth drivers.

Enterprise Network Equipment Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Dell Inc.

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Extreme Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

New H3C

F5

Market Overview:

The enterprise network equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over XX% during the forecast period (2019-2024). While the wave of incoming technology advances propagating by AI and IoT seems to dominate the headlines, there is one area of enterprise that is expected to fuel a mighty change in dynamics which is the emerging trends in network technologies.

Because of all the extra value put on stable and secure networks, there is expected to be a surge in the spending on IT services. Across the globe, the economic force of IT services is growing in revenue, because even small businesses recognize the pervasive need for top-of-the-line network technology to climb to and remain at the forefront of their respective industries.

The adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market studied.

The rapidly increasing demand for network equipment is enabling vendors to provide new business and technological models that meet the demand. Most vendors are focusing on offering products and solutions that can improve the operational efficiencies of enterprises.

Furthermore, the implementation of protectionist policies is limiting the growth of enterprise network equipment market in the region. For instance, in 2018, the US Government imposed tariffs on the network equipment, such as modems, routers, and internet gateway imports from foreign countries.greater than

Scope of the Report:

Networking equipment combines, splits, switches, or directs packets of information along with a computer or telecommunications network. They connect devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic.

Key Market Trends:



The Network Security Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



Network security serves as a strong motivator to invest in IT services. With rapid technological developments, cybercriminals are becoming craftier and more sophisticated. Also, with IT infrastructure having extended into virtual, cloud-based platforms, a lot of valuable company and client data is left vulnerable to security threats.



Apart from implementing traditional firewalls and controlling user access, many organizations are reaching for more robust cybersecurity strategies. This creates an excellent opportunity for developers to bring new defense approaches to the table. Incorporating AI to create intuitive, efficient systems will allow businesses to use smart machine capabilities to detect threats early and use proactive strategies in defending their information.



Due to the rapidly increasing growth of digital organizations, 76% of IT professionals state that the lack of visibility is their biggest challenge being faced in addressing network threats. Most organizations are showing importance to know what is going on with their network at all times, across all applications, users, and devices. Organizations are implementing networking and security teams to work more closely and leverage network infrastructure to extend visibility everywhere.



North America is Expected to Have Highest Share



North America is estimated to dominate the enterprise network equipment market, driven by the high-security spending and large presence of risk-based authentication vendors in the region. However, the market is projected to gain significant importance in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing IT sector and rapid digitalization in the region. Moreover, the region has emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, which are anticipated to witness a surge in the growth of the network equipment market, due to the rising end-user base, i.e., the number of enterprises and improving technology adoption across these segments.





Detailed TOC of Enterprise Network Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand to Improve the Overall Efficiency and Productivity in an Organisation

4.3.2 Surging Bandwidth Requirements

4.3.3 Government Initiations in Emerging Economies to Develop Smart Cities

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Maintenance Cost

4.4.2 Increasing Number of Protectionist Policies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Switches

5.1.2 Routers

5.1.3 Access Points and Controllers

5.1.4 Network Security

5.1.5 WLAN

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

