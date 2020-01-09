Get This Report with Special Discount | Event Management Software Market report provides analysis of top players in all regions with industry size, growth, revenue, technology, market insights, demand, trend, key statistics and industry forecasts to 2024.

A latest published report on “Event Management Software Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Event Management Software Market to grow from US$ 5.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 11.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 147 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 61 tables and 28 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- ACTIVE Network (US), Arlo (New Zealand), Attendify (US), Aventri (US), Bizzabo (US), Certain (US), Cvent (US), EventBank (US), Event Booking (US), Eventbrite (US), EventGeek (US), EventMobi (Canada), EventPro (Canada), eventuosity (US), Eventzilla (US), Gather Technologies (US), Hubb (US), Hubilo (India), Meeting Evolution (US), Regpack (US), SignUpGenius (US), Social Tables (US), Ungerboeck Software (US), Whova (US), XING Events (Germany), andRainFocus (US).

The event management software refers to a wide range of software products used in the management of trade exhibitions, conferences, and events. It helps enhance the quality of events and provides enhanced visibility for event organizers. Managing events require many hours of hard work of the existing resources; therefore, to streamline the planning, scheduling, and event marketing processes, various organizations are opting for the event management software, which helps them in facilitating reliable and outstanding services to the attendees and customers at a lower cost.

The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of the event management software on the premises of an organization rather than at a remote facility. On-premises solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee, along with a service agreement. Furthermore, deployment of this solution requires huge infrastructure and a personal data center, which is affordable only for large organizations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1 25%, Tier 2 30%, and Tier 3 45%

By Designation: C-level 40%, Director level 35%, and Others 25%

By Region: North America 45%, Europe 25%, APAC 20%, RoW 10%

Competitive Landscape of Event Management Software Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

1.3 Innovators

1.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the event management software market, with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the event management software market by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, end-user, and region.

