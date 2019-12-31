BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market is driven by rise in the prevalence of Diffuse B cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), ongoing strategic collaborations, and rising cases of CLL and hematology malignancies patient pool.

BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market: Introduction

BCL-2, also known as B Cell Lymphoma 2, is a protein encoding gene belonging to the B cell lymphoma family. This protein is considered to be an outer mitochondrial protein membrane, which functions as a signaling pathway to further control the mitochondrial permeability against the apoptotic stimuli response. Aberrant expression and translocation of chromosomes are considered to be cancer symptoms in various tissues. The BCL-2 family comprise the 25-apoptotic and anti-apoptotic members that maintain a balance between new forming cells and old dying cells.

Venetoclax is the only and fist approved FDA BCL-2 inhibitor drug for chronic lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL) patients. Although various clinical trials are being carried out for the development of new BCL-2 inhibitors.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market

There is a rise in the prevalence of Diffuse B cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. As per Lymphoma Research Foundation article, in 2019, in the U.S., DLBCL accounted for 22% of new diagnosed B cell lymphoma cases. Each year, 18,000 people are diagnosed with DLBCL globally. This B cell lymphoma affects people over 60 years of age. As per the American Cancer Society’s, in the year 2019, 20,720 people are estimated to be diagnosed with CLL. Moreover, 90% of the people diagnosed with CLL are estimated to affecting people above 50 years of age. In the U.S., 2,220 men and 1,710 women are expected to be suffering from CLL every year. Moreover, as per the American Cancer Society, about 3,930 death are expected to take place in 2019.

Governments of developed and developing countries are initiating awareness campaigns to reduce mortality and morbidity rates. This is expected to boost the demand in the effective cancer treatment. For instance, Public Health England, an executive agency of the Department of Health in the U.K., started “Be Clear on Cancer” campaign aimed at improving early diagnosis of cancer by holding the public awareness program. In April 2016, the U.S. Government allocated US$ 5.2 Bn for the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a Federal Government agency, for cancer research and training. The budget increased by 5.3% as compared to the previous year. NCI conducts clinical trials on cancer patients who require repetitive diagnosis to check the prognosis of cancer.

Availability of BCl-2 inhibitors is limited, the first and only approved drug for the BCL 2 inhibitor is Venetoclax. The FDA approved this drug as a second line treatment for CLL. This limits the availability of treatment to physicians and patients globally.

Combination Therapy a Preferred Treatment for CLL

Venetoclax is the only selective inhibitor of the BCL-2 for the relapsed /refractory CLL with 17p deletion depending on the high response rate and safety profile. The inhibitor belongs to the BH3-mimetics class, which is an emerging and novel compound class for the treatment of the BCL-2 indication.

Various clinical settings have proved the combination of Venetoclax with other compounds successful in treating the BCL-2 indication. Venetoclax is expected to be used in combination with other agents. As compared to monotherapy, the usage of Venetoclax in combination with other drugs reduces adverse events in patients of nausea, diarrhea, thrombocytopenia, and others.

North America to Lead Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market

In terms of region, the global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa

North America is expected to lead the global BCL-2 Inhibitors market, owing to rising cases of CLL and hematology malignancies patient pool. Moreover, approval for Venetoclax in the region, along with combination with other drugs is likely to the drive the market in the region. Ongoing strategic collaborations are also anticipated to fuel the development of the North America BCL-2 inhibitors market. Technological advancement and investments in research and development will propel the market in the region.

Campaigns for creating awareness about CLL and treatments are likely to boost the demand for BCL-2 inhibitors

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market

The global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is competitive and key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

AbbVie Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Other prominent players

