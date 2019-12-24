Global Computer Assisted Coding Market By Product & Service (Software, Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions), By Application (Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding, Management Reporting and Analytics, Clinical Coding Auditing), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Practices, Academic Medical Centers, Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, Other Healthcare Providers, Payers), By Geography - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.

The Global Computer Assisted Coding Market accounted to USD 2.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

Healthcare sectors need to store and manage the large amount of patient’s medical record. These records are of patient’s personal data and treatment history. To manually handle all these important records is tedious for administrative. Therefore computer assisted coding software intent to resolve such issues by analyzing the medical record to extract needful information. The productivity and reduced process time boosts the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing use of CAC solutions to control the rising healthcare costs.

Rise in usage of electronic health record system.

Growing governing requirements for patient data management.

Provides precise coding.

High price of computer assisted coding system.

Rising implementation of cloud-based solutions.

Market Segmentation:Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

The global computer assisted coding market the market is segmented by product and service into software and services. Software is further sub segmented into standalone software and integrated software. Standalone Software is again sub segmented into natural language processing software and structured input software. Services is further segmented into support and maintenance and education and training.

By mode of delivery the market is segmented into web-based solutions, on-premise solutions, cloud-based solutions.

On the basis of application the market is further sub segmented into automated computer-assisted encoding, management reporting and analytics and clinical coding auditing.

By end user the hospitals, physician practices, academic medical centers, clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers, other healthcare providers and payers.

On the basis of geography, global computer assisted coding market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America and South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

The global computer assisted coding market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computer assisted coding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

Some of the major players operating in computer assisted coding market are 3M, Optum Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dolbey, nThrive, Inc., Craneware, Inc., Artificial Medical Intelligence, TruCode LLC, MModal IP LLC, Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, M-Scribe, ezDI, Inc., Coding Strategies, Inc., ID INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION IN THE HEALTH WORK GMBH and CO KGAA, iMedX, Inc., ZyDoc, HRSCoding, GroupOne Health Source and One Voice among others.

Research Methodology:Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more pleaserequest an analyst callor drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

