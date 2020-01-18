Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Auto Tyre Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Auto Tyre Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Auto Tyre. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy), Michelin (France), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (United States), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Madras Rubber Factory Limited (India), The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan), JK Tire & Industries Ltd. (India) and CEAT Ltd. (India).

The auto tire market has high growth prospects owing to a rise in the focus of market players on technological developments in the manufacturing process. For instance, Alliance Tire Americas released a new, very high flexion radial tyre. It can operate at inflation pressures as low as 15 psi in addition to steel belts and a stubble-resistant rubber compound to reduce the risk of stalk damage to broaden its popular 381 series implement tire, the Alliance Agriflex+ 381. Further, increasing sales of automobiles and a rise in demand from emerging economies expected to drive the demand for auto tyre over the forecasted period.

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Emphasizing On the Technological Development in the Manufacturing Process of Tyres

Market Growth Drivers: The rise in Sales of Automotive

Increasing Demand for Tires with Flexible Sidewall for Comfortable Ride

Restraints: Fluctuating Raw Material Prizes

Opportunities: Increasing Demand from the Emerging Economies Owing to Growth in Automobile Industry

Rising Demand of Tires for Commercial Vehicles

Challenges: Bulging Sidewalls of Tyres

9th May 2019, Alliance Tire Group a tire manufacturing company which is fully owned subsidiary of The Yokohama Rubber Co, launched radial OTR range under its brand Galaxy which offer better performance, excellent stability, and optimal traction, sturdy construction with customized tread designs, minimum heat build-up, and strong carcass protection..



Some of the other players that are also part of study are Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Japan), Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China), Nokian Tyres (Finland), Hankook (South Korea) and Maxxis (Taiwan). The Global Auto Tyre market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of Japan companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

The Global Auto Tyre Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Radial Tyre, Biased Tyre), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheeler), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Auto Tyre Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Auto Tyre market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Auto Tyre Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Auto Tyre

Chapter 4: Presenting the Auto Tyre Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Auto Tyre market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Auto Tyre Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Auto Tyre Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

