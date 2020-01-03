Key Audience of "Vein Finder Market" Report 2019: Traders, Distributors, Manufacturer / Potential Investors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters, Association and government bodies.

Vein finder is a biomedical device which uses near infrared light to illuminate subcutaneous veins on skin surface. These devices are beneficial in case where health problems create difficulties in correct vein identification particularly in neonates with their extremely small and fragile veins and arteries, elderly patients, overweight patients and for rapid access in emergency situations.



The non-contact type projection system mostly uses active infrared imaging technology. According to different imaging and display system, the devices can be divided into developing laser scanning systems, transmissivity infrared imaging systems and reflective infrared imaging and projection system.



As one of the important auxiliary device to help people find superficial veins for venipuncture and cannulation. Vein finder plays a valuable role in medical treatment. The larger and larger downstream demand drives vein finder industry developing.



USA is the leading countries of the products due to its leading technology .Its sales market share is about 48% with EU and China followed. The potential demand in developing countries such as China and India is huge. With the high demand of experience of patients and the advances in technology, the prospect of vein finder industry is bright.



In the coming years, the demand for vein finder is likely to increase owing to the effective venipuncture procedures. The vein finder will decrease patients’ discomfort and result in higher patient satisfaction.



TheGlobal Vein Finder market is valued at 61 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Vein Finder market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

AccuVein

Christie

VEINCAS

Novarix

Evena

TransLite

Vuetek

Rencongzhong

ZD Medical

BLZ Technology

Biobase

STIHLER ELECTRONIC

Near Infrared Imaging

de Koningh Medical Products

InSono

Display Type

Non-display Type

Hospitals and Clinics

Blood Center and Research Center

Others

To study and analyze the global Vein Finder market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Vein Finder market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vein Finder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Vein Finder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Vein Finder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

