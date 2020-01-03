Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global AI in Oil and Gas Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global AI in Oil and Gas Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are IBM (United States), Intel (United States), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Inbenta (United States), General Vision (United States) and Cisco (United States). According to AMA, the Global AI in Oil and Gas market is expected to see growth rate of 11.09% and may see market size of USD2.9 Billion by 2024.

Artificial intelligence is projected to be a key influencing factor for the growth of the oil and gas sector in the upcoming years. The technology revolution in oil and gas industry is taking off because of improvising safety and productivity that can be achieved by automation. With increasing challenges faced by the oil and gas industry in the past for exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, a cross-disciplinary approach is being rendered which requires some critical processes to be semi-automated and some to be fully automated. It can also reduce the risk to human workers. According to Motorola Solutions, the demand for the AI in the global oil sector is expected to increase by about 33%, by 2035.



Market Drivers

The Surging Incidents of Oil & Gas Leakage from Storage Tanks and Pipelines at Production Facilities

Increasing Safety Concerns Among the Workforce, Especially the Maintenance of Aging Pipeline Infrastructure

Market Trend

Increasing Investment in Start-Ups for AI Implementation in Oil & Gas Industry in Various Regions Including Middle East, Africa and Others

Restraints

Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for AI in the Oil & Gas Market

Opportunities

The Rising Adoption of Smart Sensing Technology as a Part of Industrial IoT

Challenges

Increasing Cyber Attack and Data Breaches Across the World

In June 2018, Hortonworks Inc. launched Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) 3.0, which delivers significant new enterprise features, including containerization for faster and easier deployment of applications and increased developer productivity. The new version of HDP enables customers to quickly, reliably, and securely obtain value from their data at scale, to drive business transformation

The US Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has implemented Liquids Mega Rule in which it is important to install leak detection systems in all dangerous liquid pipelines.

By Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Function Type (Material Handling, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Others), Service Type (Professional, Managed)



To comprehend Global AI in Oil and Gas market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide AI in Oil and Gas market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

