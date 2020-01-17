Melbourne Cheap Suburb Removal, a Melbourne based home moving company, recently announced the addition of another member to their moving team. The new hire is to help them improve the quality of their service as well as cater for more people as they continue to grow throughout the year. The new member has been trained and prepared to deliver a fantastic service and align with the values of the company.

The successful applicant was chosen based on their moving experience, ability to think on their feet and their decisions when faced with customer requests. "Each of the criteria we tested are skills we value here at Melbourne Cheap Removals, as they revolve around our primary values as a company, which are to provide fantastic services that exceed expectations, and always arrive safely and on time. We have high standards because our customers have high standards," stated Dheeraj Sharma, MD. "It's fantastic to see the business growing, and we're really excited about what our new member will be bringing to the team and the business in 2020."

The business has chosen to hire now as they head into the new year, planning around numbers that have shown the business's steady growth over the last two years. Their commitment to professionalism and to delivering an incredible service first and foremost is believed to be what has sustained their growth and enabled them to grow the business this year. The team at Melbourne Cheap Suburb Removal hope to expand the business further as the year goes on, including additional vans, offices and more providing additional and improved services for their customers. Hiring a new mover is the first step in a long list of goals for the business.

Since 2010 the Melbourne Cheap Suburb Removal has been providing affordable removals all across the city. They offer local and interstate moves, helping both families and businesses move their belongings from A to B with minimal stress. Their other services include specialised removals for unique situations, as well as piano removals and pool table removals.

