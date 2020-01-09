The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players.

Rising prevalence of various animal diseases is a key factor driving the GlobalVeterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal (Livestock, Companion), By Product (Instruments and Software, Kit and Reagents, Services), By Disease Indications (Infectious diseases, Respiratory diseases, Metabolic diseases), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques is expected to aid the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

The report covers:

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends and manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH and Co KG,

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

VCA, Inc.,

Novacyt Group,

QIAGEN N.V.,

HealthGene Corporation,

Bioneer

North America to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Geographically, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of animal diseases. Increasing government and private funding for animal health along with a large volume of tests performed on animals are predicted to aid the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market in North America. The veterinary molecular diagnostics market in Europe is predicted to grow during the forecast period due to high usage of superior-quality diagnostics techniques, active government support, along with the surge in a number of veterinary diagnostic centers. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of diagnostic laboratories, government and private funding for veterinary health care activities, and rising awareness about veterinary molecular diagnostics in the region.

Detailed Table of Content:

By Animal

Livestock

Companion

By Product

Instruments and Software

Kit and Reagents

Services

Others

By Disease Indications

Infectious diseases

Respiratory diseases

Metabolic diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

