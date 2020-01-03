The global fruit processing industry is gaining traction and is expected to grow at an accelerated pace; Advanced packaging products like self-venting microwave packs, respiring trays are finding increasing application in the global fruit packaging market.

The packaging of fresh fruits is one of the important procedures in the long run journey from the cultivator to the consumer, which in turn plays a pivotal role in creating value-added eco-friendly service. Containers such as crates, bags, cartons, hampers are convenient for transporting, handling and supplying fresh produce. Henceforth, different types of packages have been manufactured globally, and it will grow on the backdrop of new packaging materials. Moreover, the manufacturers are more focused on reducing the cost of the materials by introducing container standardization.

In the current scenario, the trend has moved towards a broad range of size of the packages, to provide the diverse necessity to the vendors and consumers of packaged fruit. Packaging materials utilized in the packaging of fruits plays a vital role in the packaging industry. Therefore it is essential that shippers, buyers, and consumers have a clear approach to the broad range of packaging options available. Moreover, packaging has become an essential part of the global economy, not only for the preservation for extending shelf life but also to cater to high-value graphics to the products.

So, not only are players focused on preparing new material for packaging purposes, to suit the bill of ever dynamic needs and different transportation and handling requirements. Another focus is on reducing costs associated with materials by incorporating standardization of containers.

Different sizes of packaging is now marking the global fruit packaging market landscape to ensure diverse needs are met of both consumers and vendors. It is important to note here that thanks to millennials asking more from packaging, it is not more just a tool to ensure proper shelf life. It is also about attracting consumers through story-telling and clean labels and ensuring the labels include comprehensive information.

As people are aging rapidly, and chronic diseases are consuming living quality, consumption of fruit is rising rapidly. Besides, as obesity marks major nations, governments are also invested in ensuring better health to save big bucks on deteriorating health of citizens who are consuming too much of processed food, sometime variants that are filling but not very nutritious.

Fruit Packaging Market: Key-Players

Global key players are adopting innovative packaging solutions to supply a wide range of packaging products shortly.Some of the market participants in global fruit packaging market are Amcor Limited, Smurfit kappa, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Mondi PLC, DS Smith PLC, International Paper, Linpac Packaging Limited.

Over the forecast period, North America and Europe will create significant demand and untapped growth opportunities would be generated in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

