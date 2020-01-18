Crowdsourced Testing Platform research report categorizes the global Crowdsourced Testing Platform market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

About Crowdsourced Testing Platform Market:

Crowdsourced testing is an emerging trend in software testing which exploits the benefits, effectiveness, and efficiency of crowdsourcing and the cloud platform.

The global Crowdsourced Testing Platform market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period. The key driving factors for the Crowdsourced Testing Platform market include the increasing necessity of organizations to improve the user experience for competing in today’s global market and building brand awareness, hence helping organizations to adopt methods for releasing their websites or mobile apps to the public fast.

The following Manufacturers are covered in this Report:

Applause (US)

Bugcrowd (US)

Cobalt Labs (US)

Crowdsourced Testing (Canada)

Flatworld Solutions (India)

Global App Testing (UK)

Infosys (India)

Planit (Australia)

Qualitrix (India)

QA Infotech (India)

Crowdsourced Testing Platform Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Performance Testing

Functionality Testing

Usability Testing

Localization Testing

Security Testing

Others (Automation, Compatibility, Compliance, and Exploratory Testing)

Crowdsourced Testing Platform Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Crowdsourced Testing Platform Market Production by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Some Major Point from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Crowdsourced Testing Platform Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crowdsourced Testing Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Crowdsourced Testing Platform Market Size

2.1.1 Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Production 2014-2025

2.2 Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Crowdsourced Testing Platform Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Crowdsourced Testing Platform Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Crowdsourced Testing Platform Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Crowdsourced Testing Platform Market

2.4 Key Trends for Crowdsourced Testing Platform Markets and Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Crowdsourced Testing Platform Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Crowdsourced Testing Platform Production by Regions

4.1 Global Crowdsourced Testing Platform Production by Regions

4.1.1 Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Revenue Market Share by Regions

Continued…

