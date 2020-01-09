Lawn and Garden Consumables Market analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report presents the global “Lawn and Garden Consumables Market” size by value, production and consumption, splits the breakdown (Data status 2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also explores the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

About Lawn and Garden Consumables Market:

Increase in the number of middle class and high income group population has been a major factor driving demand for larger lawns and gardens. In addition, rising demand for landscaping is expected to further fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Lawn and Garden Consumables market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Some Key Platers included in the Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Are:

Pennington Seed

Ace Hardware

Barenbrug USA

BASF

Bayer

Grant Laboratories

APEX Nursery Fertilizer

DowDuPont

Griffin Industries

By Types, Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Splits into:

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Seeds

Other

By Applications, Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Splits into:

Residential

Commercial

Regions Covered in Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

