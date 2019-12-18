Top Players in Oil and Gas Analytics Market are Accenture, KPMG, IBM, Infosys, L&T InfoTech(LTI), TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Capgemini, EY, CGI, Deloitte, PwC, Rolta, TIBCO, and SAS

Introducing new technologies and identifying the root cause which stands as a barrier in obtaining good profits, are the two important factors for any company to grow. As companies involved in exploration, supply chain and delivery of hydrocarbons want solutions to avoid the operational and maintenance cost.Oil and gas analyticsprovide solutions based on the history and recent trends which helps in reducing errors and increasing efficiency. Analytics also helps in integrating the workforce and data which can be accessed to predict further actions to be taken.

On the basis of their services, the oil and gas analytics market can be segmented into professional, integration and cloud services. On the basis of the deployment platform, global oil and gas analytics can be segmented into on-premise and hosted. Hosted analytics has grown in recent years as compared to on-premise. On the basis of its application, oil and gas analytics market can be segmented into upstream, downstream and downstream. Oil and gas analytics have been most used in upstream applications which involve exploration activities.

The major market driver for the global oil and gas analytics market is the ever increasing demand for energy all over the world. Lowering of the crude oil price in recent years has also helped the oil and gas analytics market to grow. Companies aiming to reduce the operation and maintenance cost take the help of analytics which also acts as a market driver for the oil and gas analytics market.

The factor which stands as a restraint for the global oil and gas analytics market is the volatility in the price of crude oil which is unpredictable. Also, the stringent regulations and compliances over the oil and gas industry act as market restraints for the global oil and gas analytics market.

Key Players Covered

Deloitte

EY

Infosys

PwC

IBM

Accenture

KPMG US

Tata Consultancy Services

Capgemini

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra

TIBCO

Rolta India Limited

SAS

LTI Trucking Services, Inc

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Applications

By Deployment

By Industry Vertical

By Geography

On the contrary, the high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Oil and Gas Analytics market.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Oil and Gas Analytics market.

Major Table of Content for Oil and Gas Analytics Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Oil and Gas Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Oil and Gas Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 The Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Oil and Gas Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

