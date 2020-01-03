Polo Shirt industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Polo Shirt Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Polo Shirt Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Polo Shirt industry. Research report categorizes the global Polo Shirt market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Polo Shirt market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Polo Shirt market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.

The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie and Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polo Shirt market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5710 million by 2024, from US$ 5060 million in 2019.

Polo Shirtmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie and Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

J. Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

Thom Browne

Polo ShirtProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Polo Shirt consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Polo Shirt market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Polo Shirt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global Polo Shirt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Polo Shirt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polo Shirt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Polo Shirt marketis primarily split into:

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

By the end users/application, Polo Shirt marketreport coversthe following segments:

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

