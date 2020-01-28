This Data Center Rack Market research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, Vendors, strengths, and recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.

The market report begins with Data Center Rack Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. The market report provides top manufacturers sales, revenue, and price of Data Center Rack, in 2018 and 2019 followed by regional and country wise analysis of sales, revenue and market share for the Data Center Rack. In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Rack.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables and other data center computing equipment. This physical structure provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility.

The main driver of the global data rack industry is the construction of new data centers. In 2016, the global data rack industry was valued at 2.0 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). By 2023, the world is expected to reach 2.8 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). From the manufacturer's point of view, the global data rack ex-prices is about 300-650 USD / Unit. Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE and Dell are top manufacturers. Emerson Electric is the world's largest manufacturer. In 2016, Emerson's shipments were 702.1 K Units. Emerson holds 16% of the global market share.

In the past few years, global sales prices have risen slowly Due to the replacement of the product. The United States is the world's largest consumer area. In 2016, the United States accounted for 41% of the global consumer market share. Europe and China are the second and third largest consumer regions.

In the past few years, despite the US and European markets have a certain growth, slow decline has emerged. The development of new data centers in the United States is weak. At the same time, Google and Microsoft and other leading companies have begun to build data centers in the world. In the future, BRIC countries have a very market demand. Thus, developing countries are the main drivers of the market.

Enclosures continue to dominate the market, accounting for 81 percent of units shipped in 2016. Rack Enclosures have a more obvious advantage. In the future, Rack Enclosures market will continue to rise. We interviewed dozens of industry experts and consumers. These people think that Rack Enclosures have a better performance.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Center Rack Market

In 2019, the global Data Center Rack market size was US$ 2338.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3325.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Data Center Rack Scope and Market Size

Data Center Rack market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Center Rack market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Data Center Rack market is segmented into Open Frame Racks, Rack Enclosures, Wall-mount Racks, etc.

Segment by Application, the Data Center Rack market is segmented into Networking Data Center Rack Application, Servers Data Center Rack Application, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Data Center Rack market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Data Center Rack market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Data Center Rack Market Share Analysis

Data Center Rack market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Data Center Rack business, the date to enter into the Data Center Rack market, Data Center Rack product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE, Dell, IBM, Oracle, Rittal, Cisco, Chatsworth Products, Tripp Lite, Black Box, Belden, Fujitsu, Dataracks, AMCO Enclosures, etc.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Rack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Rack development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

In 2020 Global Market, The Following Companies Are Covered:-

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

HPE

Dell

IBM

Oracle

Rittal

Cisco

Chatsworth Products

Tripp Lite

Black Box

Belden

Fujitsu

Dataracks

AMCO Enclosures

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Types:

Open Frame Racks

Rack Enclosures

Wall-mount Racks

Market Segment by Applications:

Networking Data Center Rack Application

Servers Data Center Rack Application

Others

This report studies the global market size of the Data Center Rack especially focuses on the key regions like the United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Data Center Rack production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, types, and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Data Center Rack Market Forecast (2020-2026):

Market Size Forecast: Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.

Key Data (Revenue): Data Center Rack Market Size, Data Center Rack Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Rack:

History Year: 2014 to 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Data Center Rack Market Influencing Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges

