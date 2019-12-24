The global protective clothing market was valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.44 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in terms of new material development which is coupled with an ever-increasing need for labor safety are some of the major factors driving the globalprotective clothing market.

Protective clothing is designed in order to offer safety from various environmental and industrial conditions. The global protective clothing industry growth is substantially benefitted by the imposition of stringent government regulations regarding the safety of workers in various countries. Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) is imposed in the United States of America which enables workers to use various protective clothing at the workplace which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, a rise in disposable income and the growing adoption rate of protective clothing in the developing economies is projected to offer several growth opportunities in the near future. Moreover, speedy growth in industrialization in Asia Pacific region which is supported by increasing foreign investments in multiple end-use industries, such as, healthcare and medical, chemicals and oil and gas industry have made Asia Pacific one the most significant market globally.

Key Findings:

Based on the material types for protective clothing, the aramid and blends segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period

Based on the application, the biological and radiation segment is anticipated to showcase tremendous growth rate during forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid growth in end use industries in developing economies.

Based on the end use industry, the oil and gas segment came out as a leading sector for the global protective clothing market by accounting more than 24% of the total market, in 2018

On the basis of region, North America region which is fuelled by growth in oil and gas segment, accounted largest market share globally by contributing more than 32% share in 2018

Recent News:

In February 2018, US based protective clothing manufacturer, Ansell launched GAMMEX PI glove products. These glove systems are designed with two gloves in one formation to reduce environmental impacts on user.

In October 2017, - 3M Company (US) announced the acquisition of Scott Safety brand from Johnson Controls which deals in manufacturing of safety equipment and other devices.

