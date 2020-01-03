Robotic Surgical Systems Market by Top International Players are Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., MedRobotics, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical Inc., Think Surgical, TransEnterix Inc., Synaptive Medical, Accuray Inc., Titan Medical Inc., and Renishaw plc.

The global robotic surgical systems market is projected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Robotic Surgical Systems: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2018-2025” provides a comprehensive outlook into the market. In the coming years, the neurology segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global robotic surgical systems market. Growth witnessed in the segment is ascribable to the rising incidence of neurological disorders such as depression and Alzheimer. Recent technological advancements in the software and hardware of NeuroMate system has facilitated the rising penetration of robotic surgical systems. Additionally, introduction of innovative technologies such as discovery of RoboDoc by the ULCA Neurosurgery will enable growth in the market. RoboDoc is a robot for daily monitoring of patients operated by doctor without him moving around.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/robotic-surgical-systems-market-100276

some of the key players in the global Robotic Surgical Systems market:

Stryker Corporation

Smith and Nephew plc

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

MedRobotics

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical Inc.

Think Surgical

TransEnterix Inc.

Synaptive Medical

Accuray Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Robotic Surgical Systems Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-surgical-systems-market-100276

Safety Concerns and High Cost May Challenge the Growth

Concerns regarding the safety of patients and integration issues may hamper the growth of the robotic surgical systems market. Also, the high cost associated with the installation of several robotic surgical instruments such as robotic surgical arm impedes the market’s growth. Nonetheless, innovations in the medical industry are likely to decrease the cost of robotic surgical systems in the next coming years. Moreover, untapped markets in India, China, and Brazil will create impressive lucrative opportunities in the robotics surgical market.

Growth in North America to Be Impressive Backed by Rising Uptake of Technological Advancements

The growing number of technological developments in robotics surgery is the primary reason for growth in North America. In addition to this, people in the U.S. prefer minimally-invasive surgeries. For instance, most of the Americans prefer prostatectomies through minimally-invasive robotics surgery. Spurred by these factors, the robotic surgical systems market will show impressive growth in North America. In Europe the market will gain from favorable reimbursement policies aimed at reduce the burden of healthcare expenditure on Europeans.

Some of the key companies operating in the robotic surgical systems market include Stryker Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., MedRobotics, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical Inc., Think Surgical, TransEnterix Inc., Synaptive Medical, Accuray Inc., Titan Medical Inc., and Renishaw plc.

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Hepatitis C Drug Market Increasing Demand by Top Leading Players are AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and more Forecast till 2026

Knee Replacement Market by Top 10 Key Players, Global Analysis, Trends, Statistics, Geographical Overview, Outlook till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Robotic Surgical Systems Market: Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026