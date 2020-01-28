Washington, DC - Industry Arabic, a leading Arabic translation company, has announced its 2020 ranking of the most influential Arabic newspapers. The list, released every two years, takes into account the online reach and influence of the top 20 Arabic newspapers.

There are hundreds of Arabic newspapers published across the world, some state-owned, and others independent. Industry Arabic uses a bespoke methodology that combines quantitative measures of a papers reach and impact, with qualitative factors designed to deliver an overall influence score.

The aim is to provide a transparent index of every papers reach and influence. In terms of other business owners who may want to utilize these papers for marketing and advertising purposes, it is this type of detail that can influence purchasing decisions.

Surprisingly, Al Ghad, 2018’s top paper, did not feature in the 2020 top ten. Part of the reason for this fall may be due to government restrictions. The full report can be found at https://www.industryarabic.com/arabic-newspapers/ for anyone looking to find the top three, they are:

1. Ad-Dustour (Jordan) - Overall Influence Score 85

2. Youm7 (Egypt) - Overall Influence Score 80

3. The Daily Star (Lebanon) - Overall Influence Score 83

“The Arab region exerts a massive influence across the globe, and the press are both a driver of and a window into this process,” said Will Ward of Industry Arabic. “Our report involves a significant amount of research and delivers market-leading information for anyone reading or advertising in Arabic media. The amount of interest in our report continues to increase every year, and we are already starting our research for the next cycle.”

Industry Arabic is a language service company focused on delivering accurate, high-quality Arabic translations for clients across the world. Since launching in May 2011, it has helped hundreds of clients, from private individuals to Fortune 100 companies. The company can handle challenging technical legal and political translations from Arabic to English and English to Arabic.

For more information about the company, visit https://www.industryarabic.com/

