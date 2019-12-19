Pet Food Industry 2020 Market research report provides key analysis on the market status of the Pet Food manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure.

Pet Food Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Pet Food Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Food, Beverage and Tobacco,Food Products,Packaged Foods and Meats Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Pet Food Market. Industry researcher project Pet Food market was valued at USD 7.9 Billion and CAGR of 4.82% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the marketing campaigns and packaging innovation.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the risk of product recalls.

Pet Food Market in the US: About this market

Pet foods are commercial feed and supplements prepared for consumption by pets. Technavio’s pet foods market analysis considers sales from segments including dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats. In 2018, the dry pet foods segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as easy transportation and long shelf life of dry pet foods will play a significant role in the dry pet foods segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global pet foods market report looks at factors such as the rising awareness of pet nutrition, rise in pet ownership, and new product launches. However, stringent regulation, growing instances of pet food recalls, and health implications related to pet allergies may hamper the growth of the pet foods industry over the forecast period.

Pet Food Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Pet Foods Market: Overview

Rising awareness of pet nutrition

Homemade pet foods are not wholesome and nutritionally balanced. This is driving the need for functional pet food products over homemade formulations. The rising awareness and significance of functional pet food products are driving the popularity of pet foods and will lead to the expansion of the global pet foods market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of customized pet foods

Premium pet food is formulated from organic and single protein-source ingredients and has several health benefits. In addition, the demand for customized pet food products is increasing due to the humanization of pets. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global pet foods market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global pet foods market is highly fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet foods manufacturers, that include Colgate-Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., Mars Inc., Nestlé SA, and The J. M. Smucker Co.

Also, the pet foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Pet Food market size.

The report splits the global Pet Food market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Pet Food market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Pet Food market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios of following key players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Pet Food market space are-

Colgate-Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., Mars Inc., Nestlé SA, and The J. M. Smucker Co.

The CAGR of each segment in the Pet Food market along with the global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Pet Food market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

2020 Influencing Factors of Pet Food Market:

Pet Food Market Environment:- Government Policies for each products, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Pet Food Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, 2020 Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Pet Food Market Size:- Global Size, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Global Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Growth, and Growth Rate.

Research objectives of the Pet Food market report:

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the market size of various segments.

To detail major factors influencing the 2020 market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).

To determine the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and the contribution of upcoming market segments.

To track the competitive landscape of the market.

