Global Catamaran report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Catamaran market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Catamaran market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure.

A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull sailboat. Being ballast-free and therefore lighter than a monohull, catamarans often have a shallower draft (draught) than comparably-sized monohulls. The two hulls combined also often have a smaller hydrodynamic resistance than comparable monohulls, requiring less propulsive power from either sails or motors. The catamaran's wider stance on the water can reduce both heeling and wave-induced motion, as compared with a monohull.

Catamaran market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Catamaran Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sunreef Yachts

Spirited Designs

Lagoon Catamaran

Fountaine Pajot Catamarans

Matrix Yachts

Voyage

TomCat Boats

Alibi

Robertson and Caine

Gemini Catamarans

World Cat

Outremer Yachting

Scape Yachts

Seawind Caramarans

Pedigree Cats Catamaran

Defline

Farrier Marine

CATATHAI

African Cats

Scope of Catamaran Market Report:

The consumption volume of catamaran is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of catamaran market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of catamaran is still promising.

The global sales of catamaran are expected to reach 2399 in 2016, from 1970 in 2011. The average growth is about 4% from 2011 to 2016. Europe occupied 33.06% of the global market in 2015, U.S. took up 28.19%, Japan occupied about 14.96% of global market in 2015, Southeast Asia, China included, together occupied about 10% of the global market in the same year.

Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Sunreef Yachts, Robertson and Caine, and Pedigree Cats and so on.

The worldwide market for Catamaran is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Catamaran in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Catamaran Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Sailing Catamarans

Powered Catamarans

Market by Application:

Sport

Cruising

Ocean Racing

Passenger Transport

Other Applications

