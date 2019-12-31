The global kombucha market poised to register a healthy CAGR growth of 13% during 2020 to 2025. The study analyzes the recent trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market space for the kombucha sector.

Kombucha Market: Ace Front Line Players Embrace MandA Strategies to Safeguard Onward Growth Trend

Owed to its multifunctional attributes and health benefits, kombucha tea is gradually becoming mainstream as a potential source of probiotics, antioxidants, and the like. Additionally. Several studies also vouch for kombucha tea as an effective preventive measure for chronic disorders such as cardiac disorders, diabetes, and even cancer. Factors as such are anticipated to drive million dollar growth opportunities in global kombucha tea market opines Adroit Market Research in its recently compiled research report titled, 'Global Kombucha Market by Product, Type, Distribution Channel and Region, Forecast 2018-25' included in the fast expanding online data archive.

The global kombucha market size is anticipated to witness growth at a 13% CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for functional beverages on account of their numerous health benefits. Kombucha has recently entered the commercial space with more and more players entering the market to address the potentially growing demand.

Growing consumer awareness about the many versatile benefits of kombucha drink as an ideal healthy beverage and a potential substitute for green tea. Led by diverse lifestyle changes, long working hours and insufficient physical activity, need for functional health beverages is a growing trend amongst health enthusiasts, contributing towards a healthy growth trend in kombucha market. Further, beverage manufacturers are gradually inching towards novel health based variants in order to entice improved consumer attention and subsequent adoption in forthcoming years. Needless to mention, geographical penetration to capture unmet demands as well as novel manufacturing tactics continue to remain most preferred industry practices in the foreseeable future.

In pursuit of low sugar beverages to cater to health conscious and diabetic consumers, leading players as well as aspiring ones are fast embracing new production technologies to perk up their growing stance amidst staggering competition in global kombucha market. In this light, Bloom Ferments Inc. has been successfully been acquired by functional beverage maker, Prospectors LLC. to widen its portfolio of specialty beverages. The development is a significant leap ahead in the highly competitive kombucha market.

In-depth research offerings etched in this report are aimed at equipping readers with substantial cues on market developments, drivers, trends, as well as a detailed opportunity mapping in order to influence favorable investment returns. The report is a holistic compilation of vital cues and statistical illustration on the basis of which established players as well as aspiring ones can effectively carve growth strategies to sustain competitive edge. An elaborate segment analysis is also pinned in the report on the basis of which global kombucha market is segregated into product, type, and distribution channel. By product, global kombucha market is fragmented into organic and inorganic. Based on type the market is further diversified into original and flavored.

Further in terms of distribution channel, Supermarkets, health stores, convenient stores, as well as online retailers are identified as popular channels. In the subsequent sections, the report further entails a detailed regional segmentation as well as competitive landscape. Based on regional diversification. Europe, North and South America, MEA and APAC are classified as regional hubs. A detailed overview of competition spectrum is also tagged in the trailing sections of the report, with immersive analysis of product and company portfolios to encourage well informed discretion amongst market participants. Some of the frontline players included in the report comprise, Buchi Kombucha, KeVita, Revive Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, and Reed's, Inc. amongst a trail of others.

Key segments of the global kombucha market

Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Organic

Non-organic

Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Original

Flavored

Herbs and Spices

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Regional Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa



