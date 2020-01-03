This Report Provides overview of "Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market" 2019 in global region. Also elaborate Company Competition, Market demand, Regional Forecast, Marketing & Price and also New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient's breast.



, Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.



, The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the Vacora® which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.



Mammotome, a Devicor company, is the second leading competitor in the breast biopsy market. Despite the need for an initial investment in expensive capital equipment, the global adoption rate of the company’s Mammotome® Legacy biopsy system has been high, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.



TheGlobal Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market is valued at 720 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

BD

Mammotome

Hologic

The Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

9-12G

greater than 9G

>12G

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

