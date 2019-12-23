Europe Revenue Cycle Management Market By Product Type (Integrated RCM, Standalone RCM), Deployment (Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Component (Software, Service), Stage (Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office), Function (Claim and Denial Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Remittance, Patient Insurance Eligibility Check, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Others (Scheduling & Appointment Referral Management, and Contract Management), End User (Hospitals, General Physicians, Labs), Country (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Europe revenue cycle management marketis expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The revenue cycle management market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The revenue cycle managementmarket study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-revenue-cycle-management-market

Some of the major players operating in this market areQuest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Navigant Consulting, Inc., Cognizant, McKesson Corporation, Inc., Change Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., UnitedHealthcare, Siemens.

Product Launch

In June 2018, Quest Diagnostics, the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, unveiled the newest version of its Quanum Enterprise Content Management Solution. This latest release of Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions incorporates has a different capabilities expected to help health systems better capture, store, access, and share and manage content across an enterprise.

In March 2019, Cerner Corporation, planned to further expand into the Alabama rural health care market through a new collaboration with the Escambia County Healthcare Authority. This will cover EHR with a digital record of a patient’s health history which includes financial and clinical information.

In January 2016, Navigant announced the acquisition McKinnis Consulting Services (U.S.) which provides revenue cycle assessment, strategy, and optimization assistance for healthcare providers. This acquisition helps Navigant to expand healthcare revenue cycle management capabilities.

In October 2018, eClinicalWorks, a market leader in ambulatory clinical systems, announced eClinicalWorks Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) to aid medical practices in optimizing billing. This includes the complete electronic health records (EHR) suite by eClinicalWorks, on-site training as well as on support.

In April 2017, Experian Health announced the launch of Patient Schedule which is an innovative solution which allows real time integration across the organization to streamline a patients self-service appointment scheduling. This product was launched in collaboration with MyHealthDirect.

In June 2016, Experian Health announced the launch of its new product Coverage Discovery which is an on demand tool in integration with Epic’s EMR environment. This tool enables Experian Health clients to reclassify the uncompensated care for altering the patients care across the government and commercial payers by the use of advanced analytics.

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at :https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=europe-revenue-cycle-management-market

Segmentation: Europe Revenue Cycle Management Market

By Product Type

(Integrated RCM, Standalone RCM),

Deployment

(Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based),

Component

(Software, Service),

Stage

(Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office),

Function

(Claim and Denial Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Remittance, Patient Insurance Eligibility Check, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI),

Others

(Scheduling and Appointment Referral Management, and Contract Management),

End User

(Hospitals, General Physicians, Labs),

Country

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-revenue-cycle-management-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Europe Revenue Cycle Management Market Is Set For Global Lead With Immense Development Trends By 2026|Cognizant, McKesson Corporation, Inc., Change Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation