Europe Revenue Cycle Management Market By Product Type (Integrated RCM, Standalone RCM), Deployment (Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Component (Software, Service), Stage (Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office), Function (Claim and Denial Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Remittance, Patient Insurance Eligibility Check, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Others (Scheduling & Appointment Referral Management, and Contract Management), End User (Hospitals, General Physicians, Labs), Country (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Europe revenue cycle management marketis expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Some of the major players operating in this market areQuest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Navigant Consulting, Inc., Cognizant, McKesson Corporation, Inc., Change Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., UnitedHealthcare, Siemens.
By Product Type
(Integrated RCM, Standalone RCM),
Deployment
(Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based),
Component
(Software, Service),
Stage
(Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office),
Function
(Claim and Denial Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Remittance, Patient Insurance Eligibility Check, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI),
Others
(Scheduling and Appointment Referral Management, and Contract Management),
End User
(Hospitals, General Physicians, Labs),
Country
(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
