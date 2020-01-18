Industry Research.Co has announced the release of a new report on the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market. The report provides a thorough outlook of the market's probable future growth trajectory over the forecast period (2019-2024) based on a solid review of the market's historical statistics and growth drivers.

The “Automotive MEMS Sensors Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive MEMS Sensors market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Are:

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

General Electric Co.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Infineon Technologies AG

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Scope of the Report:

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology is used in a wide variety of modern era automotive sensors. The small size of MEMS sensors provides a quicker response to rapid change in measured parameter, and because of the extremely low-cost, the use has been extensive. One of the most well-known MEMS devices for automotive applications are inertial sensors and pressure sensors.

Market Overview:

The automotive MEMS sensors can be used in a number of applications, such as tire pressure monitoring systems, oil pressure sensing, pedestrian protection, and in exhaust gas recirculation. The market serves a vast variety of industry verticals, ranging from very small consumer electronic devices to very large automotive manufacturers. Automotive MEMS sensors provide various advantages of high efficiency, small size, and low cost.

The growing demand for safety and security in automobiles is one of the main factors that is playing a vital role in the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, globally, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured. MEMS sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of vehicles and act as catalysts for the growth of the market.

The emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) in the industry has dramatically impacted the demand for and distribution of pressure and magnetic sensors, and is expected to further increase the demand in the long-term. Increasing sales of electric cars is thereby increasing the demand for sensors, along with the surge in sensors for used battery monitoring, and various positioning and detection of moving parts of the automobiles.

Mandated safety systems, such as tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC) attained full implementation in new vehicles in major automotive markets. The United States, for instance, is currently driving the revenue growth for MEMS sensors.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive MEMS Sensors Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive MEMS Sensors.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market?

Key Market Trends:



Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth



Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.



Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40°C to +125°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.

Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle's passive safety systems.

In the light of the road crash fatalities, governments across regions, like the United States and Europe, have mandated automobiles to have airbag functions even in non-luxury variants. These regulations, therefore, have fueled the demand for MEMS sensors for airbag deployments.



Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth



Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan. In the automotive industry, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is one of the applications of MEMS sensors. China's prominent role in implementing TPMS for its vehicles is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Additionally, the standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating the growth.





Study objectives of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive MEMS Sensors market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market

Detailed TOC of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Passenger Safety and Security Regulations, and Increased Focus on Compliance

4.4.2 Increased Automation Features and Performance Improvements Preferred by Customers

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Increase in Overall Cost of MEMS Sensors Implementation due to Interface Design Considerations

4.6 Technology Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Tire Pressure Sensors

5.1.2 Engine Oil Sensors

5.1.3 Combustion Sensors

5.1.4 Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors

5.1.5 Air Bag Deployment Sensors

5.1.6 Gyroscopes

5.1.7 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.1.3 Denso Corporation

6.1.4 General Electric Co.

6.1.5 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 STMicroelectronics NV

6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

