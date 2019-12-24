NEWS »»»
Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 649.20 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report,Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market“By Product Type (Reagents, Equipments), By Method (Biochemical { Lipofection, Calcium Phosphate, Deae-Dextran, Dendrimers}, Physical { Electroporation, Nucleofection, Sonoporation, Genegun, Magnetofection, Optoinjection}, Viral { Adenoviruses, Retroviruses, Adenoassociated Viruses}), By Application (Biomedical Research Protein Production { Gene Expression Studies, Cancer Research, Transgenic Models}, Therapeutic Deliver), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies, Academics, Research Laboratories), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast is projected to reach USD 1480.12 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Major Players:Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., MAXCYTE, INC., LONZA, Polyplus-transfection SA, Mirus Bio LLC, Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Genlantis, Inc., among others.
Some of the developments made by key players are mentioned below:
Expansion of research and development centers by the company in other countries to promote the research and development activities in the field of cell science or specific to transfection proves that the transfection reagents and equipment market is growing. In future the rate of growth of market may enhance due to more and more progressive research in transfection reagent and equipment market.
Key Drivers:Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of technology advancements in the transfection technology, rising prevalence of chronic cases, increase in demand of chimeric genes growing alliances between the leading research institutes to trigger drug discovery, increasing RandD spending and research activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies and rising research activities in cell science.
Market Segmentation:Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market
Key Points:Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to dominate the global transfection reagents and equipment market Sigma-Aldrich, Inc (distributor of F. Hoffman La. Roche) followed by Promega Corporation., QIAGEN.
