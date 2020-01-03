Global Food Service Packaging Market 2020 research report presents you an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, cost structure, CAGR, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Global "Food Service Packaging Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Food Service Packaging industry. This report studies Global Food Service Packaging in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12343346

TopManufacturersListed inthe Food Service Packaging Market Report are:

Amcor Limited

Bemis

Owens Illinois

DuPont

Crown Holdings

Genpak LLC

Heinz Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco

Plastipak Holdings

The global food service packaging market was valued at USD 45.85 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 62.73 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.36% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

The global food packaging market is expected to witness steady growth, mainly because of a rising number of fast food centers, coupled with the rise in the number of quick-service restaurants in emerging countries. Growth in urban population and the consequent increase in demand for processed and prepared food have had a significant impact on the growth of the market. Another factor contributing to the market growth is the rapid growth of the organized retail sector. The increased use of environment-friendly and more durable packaging materials is majorly influenced by the consumer demand and is forcing vendors to develop innovative packaging solutions.

Innovations in Packaging Materials

Plastic packaging is increasingly replacing metal and glass packaging (especially for food products), and this is increasing the demand for flexible plastic packaging products and solutions. Moreover, plastic is the favored material for flexible packaging as it is highly versatile and can be converted into a number of shapes and sizes. It is flexible, durable, and versatile, which makes it very suitable for flexible packaging. The aesthetically appealing packaging are being used by manufacturers to attract consumers by providing customized and innovative packaging solutions, create awareness by differentiating their products, and establish the brand in the market.

Plastics Containers Segment Accounts for a Dominant Market Share

Demand for rigid plastic packaging is growing at a rapid rate, because it is lightweight, microwaveable, and is available in various design options. These products are gaining preference over glass bottles, jars, containers, and metal containers, owing to their multiple benefits. The growing adoption of microwaves in APAC is expected to further propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the recent trend and changing consumer preference for intelligent packaging solutions that can improve safety and convenience, extend product life shelf and monitor freshness, have also contributed to the growing demand for single-sized plastic containers.

Europe to Account Significant Market Share

The food service packaging market in EMEA will witness a huge transformation in the packaging industry, owing to a surge in demand for flexible food packaging products in Western Europe. Germany is the leading exporter of fresh food products in the world. An ever-growing number of consumers eating off-the-shelf packaged food, along with rapidly changing consumer preferences from frozen food products, is expected to aid the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market

October 2019 - Amcor in collaboration with Janoschka Ltd, developed Jaholo, a special micro-embossing printing technology that produces prismatic and pattern movement effects.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12343346

Reasons to Purchase the Food Service Packaging Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12343346

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Demand for Flexible Packaging Compared to Rigid Packaging

4.2.2 Growing Demand in Baked Foods

4.2.3 Innovation in Packaging Materials

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Government Regulations

4.3.2 Detrimental Effects of Packaging in Food Products

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation

6.1 By Product

6.1.1 Rigid Packaging

6.1.1.1 Paperboard Boxes and Containers

6.1.1.2 Plastic Containers

6.1.1.3 Others

6.1.2 Flexible Packaging

6.1.2.1 Bags

6.1.2.2 Foil, Paper and Pouches

6.1.2.3 Others

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Baked Goods

6.2.2 Diary Products

6.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

6.2.4 Others

6.3 By Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 United States

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.2.1 United Kingdom

6.3.2.2 Germany

6.3.2.3 France

6.3.2.4 Italy

6.3.2.5 Others

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 India

6.3.3.3 Japan

6.3.3.4 Others

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.4.1 Brazil

6.3.4.2 Argentina

6.3.4.3 Mexico

6.3.4.4 Others

6.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5.2 UAE

6.3.5.3 South Africa

6.3.5.4 Others

7. Vendor Market Share Analysis

8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

8.1 Amcor Limited

8.2 Bemis Company Inc.

8.3 Owens-Illinois Inc.

8.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

8.5 Crown Holdings Inc.

8.6 Genpak LLC

8.7 Heinz Company

8.8 Sealed Air Corporation

8.9 Sonoco Products Company

8.10 Plastipak Holdings

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of the Food Service Packaging Market

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Food Service Packaging Market Share, Size Report 2020: Briefing Key Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Profit, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2023