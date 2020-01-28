Houston, TX - January 28, 2020 - Pulmotect, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the inhaled immunomodulatory agent PUL-042, announces that experiments conducted at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB) show pre-clinical efficacy in mice protecting against both the lethal SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and the MERS-associated coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

In mouse models, a single inhaled dose of PUL-042 was shown to protect the host from SARS-CoV, and the drug significantly reduced the amount of virus in the lungs after infection with either the SARS-CoV or MERS-CoV viruses.

“We have demonstrated PUL-042’s unique ability to stimulate the immune system in the lungs to protect against a wide range of pathogens in multiple animal models,” said Colin Broom, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmotect. “With the risks of virulent coronaviruses and other threats increasing, as shown by the recent outbreak in Wuhan that has already spread from China to other countries including the United States, Pulmotect is optimistic that its immune-stimulating technology could be useful in mitigating the threats of current and emerging pathogens and protecting vulnerable populations. We were encouraged by PUL-042’s ability to provide protection in animal models of two different coronaviruses and the prospect that we could in the future have an effective therapy.”

Pulmotect is focusing its initial development of PUL-042 on the prevention and treatment of respiratory complications in immunosuppressed cancer patients, with Phase II trials planned for later this year. Phase I clinical trials of single and multiple dosing have been performed in the U.S., and a viral challenge trial is currently underway at Imperial College London’s St. Mary’s Hospital to characterize PUL-042 in COPD subjects susceptible to lung infection. Data from this trial are anticipated in the third quarter.

“PUL-042 has the potential to prevent and treat respiratory complications in many high-risk patient populations, including those where no effective therapies are currently available, as is the case with the current coronavirus outbreak,” said Brenton Scott, President and COO. “Our Phase II development program is intended to pave the way for future clinical trials in a variety of therapeutic settings.”

About Pulmotect

Pulmotect is developing PUL-042, a clinical-stage, first-in-class, inhaled immunomodulatory agent. A synergistic agonist that amplifies the innate immune defenses of the lung epithelial mucosa to provide broad-spectrum, pathogen-agnostic protection against respiratory infections. Invented at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center/Texas A&M University, PUL-042 has patents issued in nine countries both as a stand-alone composition of matter product and in combination with antivirals. The company has raised over $28M to date.

For more information, visit www.pulmotect.com

About Fannin

Houston-based Fannin Innovation Studio is an early-stage life sciences development group focused exclusively on commercializing biotech and medtech technologies. Fannin partners with life science innovators – such as the founders of Pulmotect -- to create startup companies, providing management, funding, and business development. To further bridge the commercialization gap, Fannin’s fellowship and internship programs provide aspiring entrepreneurs with hands-on development experience with its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit www.FanninInnovation.com

