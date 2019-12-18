This Hockey Equipment Market report offers a complete guide to the size and shape of the market at a global level. It provides the latest Trend and forecast 2019-2025

Hockey Equipment Market report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Hockey Equipment Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Hockey EquipmentMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

BAUER Hockey

CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear

Grays of Cambridge

GRYPHON HOCKEY

SHER-WOOD

TK Hockey Equipment

Hockey is an outdoor team sport, the equipment for which includes sticks, protective gear, footwear, and others. Different disciplines of hockey are ice hockey, roller hockey, field hockey, and underwater hockey. These disciplines of hockey use different types of equipment, which include ice hockey, roller hockey, field hockey, and underwater hockey. The global popularity of ice and field hockey is currently witnessing a significant growth in the rate of participation.

One trend in the market is growth in participation rate of women in hockey. Field hockey is becoming increasingly popular with more women joining the game every year. In 2017, the US had witnessed a major participation of over 65,000 high school and college women field hockey players. The country has a number of colleges that gives scholarships only to women.

One driver in the market is use of better raw materials resulting in premiumization. The use of high-tech hockey sticks of superior technology is currently in trend. Integran Technologies uses Nanovate, a nanocrystalline metal to manufacture high-tech hockey sticks. This technology helps to avoid the formation of microfractures in the sticks, a pricey problem for amateur and professional players. These hockey sticks are engineered with a thin coating of Nanovate to the lower 24 inches of the sticks to offer a flex for a slap shot. The blade has a foam core construction that gives it a high balance point.

The global Hockey Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hockey Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hockey Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hockey Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hockey Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Hockey Equipment Market Segment by Type covers:

Sticks

Protective Gear

Footwear

Others

Hockey Equipment Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retail

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Hockey Equipment market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Hockey Equipment market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Hockey Equipment market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

