Liquid Nitrogen (LIN, LN, LN2) Storage Tank is a type of low temperature dewars or containers that use to storage liquid nitrogen. It is usually made by stainless still of sluminium and aluminium alloys, some of them are made by glass. The small ones can be used in bio and school labs, large ones can be used in Stem Cell and Blood Banks.



Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S.



China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Chart MVE has relative higher level of product’s quality. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Sichuan and Anhui province.



In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.



The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.



Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.



The Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank market was valued at 160 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank.

Chart MVE

Thermo Scientific

Worthington Industries

Statebourne

CryoSafe

INOX India

Custom Biogenic Systems (CBS)

Day-Impex (Dilvac)

Cryotherm

Haier Shengjie

Meling

Stainless Steel Tank

Aluminum Tank

Other Tank

Labs and Education

Pharma and Hospital

Stem Cell and Blood Bank

Others

To study and analyze the global Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

