SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital-marketing and consumer-data-management technology company, is staying ahead of the curve on privacy laws with its patented BIGtoken platform. A recent article discussing the company reads, "An additional concern is new privacy laws across the country, which are starting to change the way that marketers can reach consumers. BIGtoken already operates in compliance with those laws, so the platform looks to be a reliable source for accurate consumer data for years to come. . . . SRAX works across many industry verticals and uses its technology to identify target consumers for brands and companies in the CPG, investor relations, luxury and lifestyle realms. By integrating data using verified consumer participation, the company provides useful insights to its client brands to keep those brands ahead in the competitive curve."

About SRAX Inc.

SRAX is a digital-marketing and consumer-data-management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and the characteristics of those consumers across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple, recurring revenue streams through various platforms. Through its BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data, thereby offering everyone in the internet ecosystem choice, transparency and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor-relations, luxury and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information, visit the company's website at www.SRAX.com.

