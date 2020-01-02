Feed Additives Market 2020 Report gives a complete analysis of industry based on definition, product specifications, market gains, key geographic regions and imminent Feed Additives industry peers that will drive key business decisions till 2023.

Global "Feed Additives Market"2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Feed Additives market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Feed Additives Market Report are:

Adisseo

BASF

Danisco Animal Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Neovia

Kemin

Nutreco

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Lallemand

Alltech Inc.

Novozymes

Beneo

Elanco

The Global feed additives market is forecasted to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Growth in Compound Feed Industry

The global compound feed market revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2018-2023. The compound feed industry is mainly driven by factors like increasing meat consumption across the globe and growth in the processed meat industry due to increased income of middle-class population in developing countries. Demand for high-quality compound feed from livestock industry due to increased industrial production of meat and dairy products has elicited the growth in consumption of the compound feed and feed additives. The raw materials used for compound feed production such as maize, barley, soybean are used for human consumption and production of ethanol. In this scenario, the feed industry competes with the food industry for raw materials. This condition has generated the demand for additives, which are cost effective and enhance production. The home mixers and large farm owners provide additives to the livestock to ensure a steady supply of high-quality meat, dairy and derived products.

Government regulations

Regulatory issues are the biggest constraints in the compound feed industry. Animal feed production comes under feedstuff regulations in most countries. The regulatory framework is increasingly getting stringent, such as in 2006 in EU and in 2009 in United States, which banned the use of certain antibiotics as growth promoters in animals. Europe had imposed a ban on the use of animal proteins in aqua feed.

Many countries including China, Thailand and Vietnam that export fish to Europe and United States do not have such regulations against antibiotics or animal proteins usage in animals or feeds. Such disparities in regulations have adverse effects on the global fish and aqua feed trade, especially between developed and developing economies. Producers of feed and feed additives are required to follow strict regulations related to regional and national health and safety for their products approval in the developed nations. This ultimately affects the cost of the final products. Such regulatory initiatives are posing challenges for existing feed products and increasing the cost of new feeds development.

Key Developments in the Market:

January 2018: Federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister announced that from Dec. 1, 2018, the over-the-counter antibiotics will require a prescription from a veterinarian.

August 2019: Ingredion acquires Sun flour Industry Co Ltd, Thailand’s rice and flour business

Reasons to Purchase the Feed Additives Market Report:



- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Analysis Methodology

2.3. Study Assumptions

2.4. Econometric Forecast Model

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview And Technology Trends

4.1. Current Market Scenario

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power Of The Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power Of The Consumers

4.3.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat Of Substitute Products And Services

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in compound feed industry

5.1.2 Increasing demand for high value animal protein

5.1.3 Increased awareness regarding safety of meat and milk products

5.1.4 Increased industrial livestock production

5.1.5 Changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Rising cost of raw materials

5.2.2 Government regulations

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Ban on antibiotics

5.3.2 Increasing demand in Asia-Pacific markets

5.3.3 Rise in the cost of natural feeds

6. Global Feed Additives Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Antibiotics

6.1.1 Tetracycline

6.1.2 Penicillin

6.1.3 Others

6.2 Vitamins

6.2.1 A

6.2.2 B

6.2.3 C

6.2.4 E

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Antioxidants.

6.3.1 BHA

6.3.2 BHT

6.3.3 Ethoxyquin

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Amino Acids

6.4.1 Tryptophan

6.4.2 Lysine

6.4.3 Methionine

6.4.4 Threonine

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Enzymes

6.5.1 Carbohydrases

6.5.2 Phytases

6.5.3 Others

6.6 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

6.6.1 Binders

6.6.2 Bio-Transformers

6.7 Prebiotics

6.7.1 Inulin

6.7.2 Fructo Oligosaccharides

6.7.3 Galacto Oligosaccharides

6.7.4 Others

6.8 Probiotics

6.8.1 Lactobacilli

6.8.2 Bifidobacteria

6.8.3 Others

6.9 Flavors and Sweeteners

6.9.1 Flavors

6.9.2 Sweeteners

6.10 Pigments

6.10.1 Carotenoids

6.10.2 Curcumin and Spurulina

6.10.3 Others

6.11 Binders

6.11.1 Natural

6.11.2 Synthetic

6.12 Minerals

6.12.1 Micro Minerals

6.12.2 Macro Minerals

7. Global Feed Additives Segmentation by Animal Type

7.1 Ruminants

7.2 Swine

7.3 Poultry

7.4 Others

8. Global Feed Additives Segmentation by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.1.4 Others

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Spain

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Germany

8.2.5 Russia

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 India

8.3.3 Japan

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 Others

8.4 South America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Argentina

8.4.3 Others

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.2 Egypt

8.5.3 Others

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Adisseo

10.2 BASF

10.3 Danisco Animal Nutrition

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland

10.5 Cargill

10.6 Neovia

10.7 Kemin

10.8 Nutreco

10.9 Phibro Animal Health Corporation

10.10 Lallemand

10.11 Alltech Inc.

10.12 Novozymes

10.13 Beneo

10.14 Elanco

11. Disclaimer

