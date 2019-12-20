A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as 'Global Zinc Chloride Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe and Asia and important players/vendors such as Yanggu HISKY( Zhongtian) Zinc Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Jinzhou Jitian Zinc Industry Co., Ltd (China), Vijaychem Industries (India), Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical (China), Zaclon LLC (United States), Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan ), Lipmes (Spain), Weifang Hengfeng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Pinkto Chemicals (India) and Qingdao Echemi Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are TIB Chemicals AG (Germany)The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of by 2025.

Zinc Chloride Market Scope

Zinc chloride is a chemical compound having the formula ZnCl2. Zinc chloride is used as a metal etchant, dehydrating and condensing agent, soldering flux, and catalyst. It is also employed in preserving anatomical specimens, deodorant, embalming materials, wood preservatives, and disinfecting. The significant growth of the chemical manufacturing industry in developing and developed countries is major driver for the zink chloride market and is projected the growth of the zinc chloride market in the forecast period.

The market study is being classified by Type (Battery Grade, Technical Grade and Flux Grade), by Application (Dry Cell Batteries, Flux Preparation, Petroleum, Water Treatment, Electroplating, Wood Preservative, Adhesive and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up.

The Vendors having a strong hold in the market are Yanggu HISKY( Zhongtian) Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., Jinzhou Jitian Zinc Industry Co., Ltd, Vijaychem Industries, and Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that Asian Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Zinc Chloride market throughout the predicted period.

Segmentation Overview

AdvanceMarketAnalytics has segmented the market of Global Zinc Chloride market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Zinc Chloride has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In January 2019, Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private investment firm, announced that it has acquired U.S. Zinc.

Market Trend

Rising Use of the Zinc Chloride in Healthcare for the synthesis of cholesterol, protein, and fats

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Zinc Chloride Batteries of Zink Chloride

Increasing Use of Zinc Chloride as Coagulant in Automotive Industry Globally

Opportunities

Rising Textile Industry as the Major Consumer of Zinc Chloride is Increasing

Challenges

The Growth in the Prices of Zinc Chloride

Key Target Audience

Zinc Chloride Manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers, Zinc Chloride Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers, Government & Regional Agencies and Others

Customization available in this Study:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Full Form Half Form

It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

