Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nulab, Inc. (Japan), The Omni Group (United States), Axure Software Solutions, Inc. (United States), Adobe Inc. (United States), Mockplus Software Co Ltd. (China), Balsamiq Studios, LLC (United States), Lucid Software Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States) and Gliffy, Inc. (United States).

Wireframe software helps designers and product managers visualize the structure and functionality of a web page or an application screen. Wireframe tools helps to drag and drop placeholder elements for images, text, banners and logos. It makes easy to arrange every section and component for mobile, tablet or website wireframes.

Wireframe software helps designers and product managers visualize the structure and functionality of a web page or an application screen. Wireframe tools helps to drag and drop placeholder elements for images, text, banners and logos. It makes easy to arrange every section and component for mobile, tablet or website wireframes.

Market Drivers

Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

Ease of Use of the Software



Restraints

Less Awareness about the Software

Opportunities

Growing Demand from End-User Industry

Rising Designing Industry

Challenges

Technological Complexities Associated With Software



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Key Applications/end-users of Global Wireframe Software Market: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises



Enterprise: Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



