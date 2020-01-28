A wide study report of the GNSS Chip market involves important development opportunities within the market which will support the user to set up the business policies for future developments in the global industry in an especially particular region.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and time by processing signals from satellites. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global and regional constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems:

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption volume of GNSS Chips will show upward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 3149.51 Million Units. The average price is around 1.60 $/Unit.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of GNSS Chips brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

In 2019, the global GNSS Chip market size was US$ 4126.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6749.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the GNSS Chip market is segmented into High Precision GNSS Chips, Standard Precision GNSS Chips, etc.

Segment by Application, the GNSS Chip market is segmented into Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle Systems, Wearable Devices, Digital Cameras, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The GNSS Chip market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the GNSS Chip market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

GNSS Chip market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in GNSS Chip business, the date to enter into the GNSS Chip market, GNSS Chip product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, Intel, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics, etc.

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

u-blox

STM

Intel

Furuno Electric

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Navika Electronics

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segment by Product Types:

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

Market Segment by Applications:

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Market Size Forecast: Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.

Key Data (Revenue): GNSS Chip Market Size, GNSS Chip Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.

History Year: 2014 to 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges

