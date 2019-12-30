Key Companies Covered in Polypropylene Market Report are Formosa Plastics Group, China National Petroleum Corporation, INEOS, LyondellBasell, Reliance Industries Limited, ExxonMobil Chemical, SABIC

The global Polypropylene Market is poised to attain a market value of USD 122.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of the polypropylene market growth is the rising demand for the polymer in the automotive industry. Polypropylene is widely used in automobile manufacturing owing to its moldable properties and low costs. Within this industry, this polymer is primarily used in fender lines, battery trays and cases, instrumental panels, and interior and door trims. Additionally, it offers a variety of other benefits, such as high chemical resistance and excellent impact balance, that make it a highly valuable material in the automotive industry.

List of prominent companies that are operating in the global polypropylene market are:

Formosa Plastics Group

China National Petroleum Corporation

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Reliance Industries Limited

ExxonMobil Chemical

SABIC

Dupont

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Polypropylene Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure and Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Electrical and Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market was valued at USD 79.85 billion in 2018. The report also contains an in-depth analysis and evaluation of the factors, trends, and dynamics that will influence the market during the forecast period.

Polypropylene (PP) is a linear hydrocarbon resin that is essentially is a rigid, tough, and crystalline thermoplastic derived from propene monomer. It is one of the cheapest and the most widely used plastics available currently.

Extensive Applicability in the Packaging Industry to Favor Market Growth

Rapidly developing packaging industry on account of growing e-commerce activities is raising the demand for the product and is turning out to be one of the major factors leading the expansion of the polypropylene market size. Its wide usage in packaging is attributable to the polymer’s exceptional welding qualities and chemical resistance properties as well as other structural and molecular advantages.

For example, in food packaging, PP is a preferred option owing to its low moisture and water vapor transmission and high optical clarity. Moreover, various forms of PP are used in films used in the electronics industry, disposable diaper tabs, and graphic arts. Further, it can be molded to create bottles and pots, along with thin-walled containers for storing food. Lastly, polypropylene is extensively employed in making numerous household items such as luggage, storage boxes, appliances, and other housewares.

Major Segments Includes:

By Type

Homopolymer

Copolymer

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Infrastructure and Construction

Consumer Goods/Lifestyle

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Electrical and Electronics

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

Escalating Demand for PP in Healthcare to Bolster the Market

Other application areas include petri dishes, food trays and pans, medical vials, intravenous bottles, and many more. Persistently high demand for PP in healthcare will be one of the critical drivers of the polypropylene market revenue in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Register Significant Growth; North America to Lead the Charge

Speedy development in the automotive and packaging industries in India and China and technological advancements in Japan are factors that will propel the market in Asia-Pacific. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a considerable pace owing to rising demand for PP in pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, and food and beverages. However, North America is projected to lead the global polypropylene market share on account of well-established medical and electronics manufacturing industries in the region.

Expansion of Operations to Intensify Competition

Key players are adopting different strategies, such as operational expansion and development of novel products, to reinforce their position in this market. For example, in September 2019, LyondellBasell upgraded their polypropylene compounding plant in Germany by installing a fifth production line at the site. Commitment to sustainable development goals by private companies is giving rise to innovations in terms of recycling of plastic. For instance, Procter and Gamble recently collaborated with PureCycle Technologies to recycle polypropylene to an odour-free and clear-coloured product.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends For Major Countries



Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.



Latest Technological Advancement



Insights on Regulatory Scenario



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Polypropylene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

Key Findings



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type



Homopolymer





Copolymer

Global Polypropylene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-Use Industry

Key Findings



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-Use Industry



Packaging





Automotive





Infrastructure and Construction





Consumer Goods/Lifestyle





Healthcare and pharmaceuticals





Electrical and Electronics





Agriculture





Others

TOC Continued….!

