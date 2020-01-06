Packaged Burgers Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Packaged Burgers market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies

Packaged Burgers Market 2020 Report provides Growth history, Sales channel, Manufacturers profiled in Packaged Burgers industry, Market share of product and scope of a region in detail. The Market report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors affect the Packaged Burgers Market Growth, Change in industry Trends or challenges faced by Packaged Burgers manufacturers in forecast years. Packaged Burgers Market report will help you take well-versed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyze drivers and give you a vision on the industry forecast. Industry researcher project Packaged Burgers market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 7.24% during the period 2020-2023.

Global 2020 Packaged Burgers Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Packaged Burgers sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors and Market share for each manufacturer/player; the Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Beyond Meat, Inc., BUBBA foods LLC, Kellogg Co., Paragon Quality Foods Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the growing demand for burgers prepared in foodservice establishments.

About Packaged Burgers Market

Packaged burgers are sold in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook forms by food retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. 360 Market Update's packaged burgers market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of frozen burgers, chilled burgers, and fresh burgers. Our analysis also considers the sales of packaged burgers in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the frozen burgers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the higher shelf life will play a significant role in the frozen burgers segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global packaged burgers market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, ease of use of packaged food products, and expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers. However, the growing demand for burgers prepared in foodservice establishments, rising concerns associated with bacterial contamination in burgers, and the growing popularity of homemade burgers may hamper the growth of the packaged burgers industry over the forecast period.

Market Overview

Expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers

Food retailers, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, independent stores, and grocery stores, are focusing on expanding their geographic reach, which is expected to increase the sales of packaged burgers. For instance, a UK based supermarket chain Iceland Foods Ltd. recently announced its expansion plans across Ireland during the forecast period.

Such expansion of retailers will drive the growth of the packaged burgers market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers

The plant-based packaged burgers are gaining immense popularity among consumers owing to the increasing vegan population across developed countries such as the UK and the US. As a result, vendors are introducing plant-based versions of packaged burgers that contain extracts such as carrot, beetroot, bell pepper, and proteins from wheat and soy. Thus, the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers is identified as a key packaged burgers market trends that will impact market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global packaged burgers market is moderately fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged burgers manufacturers, that include Beyond Meat, Inc., BUBBA foods LLC, Kellogg Co., Paragon Quality Foods Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Also, the packaged burgers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The fundamental details related to the Packaged Burgers industry like the product definition, Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Regional Market Performance and Market Share, cost, demand, and supply-demand, Capacity Utilization Rate, New Project SWOT Analysis are covered in this report. A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Packaged Burgers industry is provided in the report. The Packaged Burgers market is analyzed based on Three key regions, namely: Americas, APAC, EMEA.

In the end, the Packaged Burgers Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Packaged Burgers Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Packaged Burgers Industry covering all important parameters.

