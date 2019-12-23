NEWS »»»
Global monorail market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of monorail market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Monorail is railway systems which consist of single rail which are usually made of concrete and metals. These monorails have wheels under the train which were usually in contact with the track. They are used in applications like airport transportation, medium metros etc. They are usually of two types straddle monorail and suspended monorail. These monorails are usually run on the elevated tracks. These monorails usually have four to eight cars. Increasing urbanization in the developing country is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Global Monorail Market By Type (Straddle Monorail, Suspended Monorail), Propulsion (Electric Monorail Systems, Maglev Monorail Systems), Size (Large Size Segment, Medium Size Segment, Compact Size Segment), Grade of Automation (GoA0, GoA1, GoA2, GoA3, GoA4), Autonomy (Manual, Semi- autonomous, Completely- autonomous), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Monorail Market
Global monorail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.38 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 2.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for cost effective public transport system is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Monorail Market
Market Drivers:
Market Restraints:
Segmentation: Global Monorail Market
By Type
By Propulsion
By Size
By Grade of Automation
By Autonomy
By Geography
Key Developments in the Market:
Competitive Analysis: Global Monorail Market
Key Market Competitors: Global Monorail Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global monorail market are Scomi Group Bhd, Siemens, Bombardier, Hitachi, Ltd., CSR Corporation Limited, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Einar Svensson, The Urbanaut Company, Inc., Aerobus International, Inc., Intamin Amusement Rides Int, Thales Group, Alstom, Hitachi Rail STS, Ltd., EC21 Inc.
