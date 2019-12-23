NEWS »»»
Robotic lawn movers are a robot which is used to cut the grass. Lawn movers usually consist of two or more blades which are used to cut the grass evenly. Usually the users have to wire around the lawn areas that need to be mowed. These robots can maintain upto 30,000 m2 of grass. Today user can adjust the settings of the mower through some applications on their smart phones.
Market Analysis: Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 533 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1444.26 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing safety concerns over traditional lawn mower is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Retail Channel), End- User (Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Residential Sector, Robotic Lawn Mowers in the Commercial Sector), Connectivity (Robotic Lawn Mowers with Connectivity, Robotic Lawn Mowers without Connectivity), Lawn Covered (Medium-sized lawns (between 800 and 1,500 square meters), Small-sized lawns (up to 800 square meters), Large-sized lawns (between 1,500 and 10,500 square meters), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
Market Drivers:
Market Restraints:
Segmentation: Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
Key Developments in the Market:
Competitive Analysis: Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
Global robotic lawn mower market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of robotic lawn mower market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the robotic lawn mower market are Husqvarna Group, Bosch Limited, Stiga S.P.A., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., YAMABIKO Corporation, Deere and Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., The Toro Company, AL-KO KOBER SE, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited, WORX, MTD, The Kobi Company, LG Electronics.
Research Methodology: Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more pleaseRequest an Analyst Callor can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used byDBMR Researchteam is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
