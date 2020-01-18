Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size And Forecast

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 554.04 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 6.38% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 1,930.53 Billion by 2026.

The latest survey on Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in the Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market. The report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market By Type, By Geographic Scope - North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities.

Get | More Information about Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market @ https://www.marketresearchblogs.com/2020/01/smart-city-ict-infrastructure-market.html

What is Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market?

A smart city is a city that undergoes development projects to integrate information and communication technology (ICT) and the internet of things (IOT) in a secure system to manage the assets of a city. These assets include schools, hospitals, power plants, libraries, waste management, law enforcement, water supply networks, and transportation systems.

A smart city uses urban informatics and technology to improve the efficiency of services. ICT lets the people interact directly with the community & city infrastructure and also monitors the surroundings of the city and its evolution that in turn opens new opportunities.

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Outlook

Factors such as rapid industrialization, population migration from villages to urban areas, and growing demand from the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the market.

However, lack of awareness about the benefits of smart cities due to low literacy rates is expected to restrain market growth. Tackling this problem is a challenge faced by the market players globally.

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Segmentation

The Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is classified on the basis of Type, and Geography. The gist of breaking down the market into various segments is to gather information about various aspects of the market.

On the basis of Type, the market is bifurcated on the basis of Smart Grid, Smart Logistics, Smart Transport, Smart Water Network, Smart Building, Smart Education and Others. A smart grid improves operations, maintenance, and planning by making sure that each component of the electric grid can both talk and listen. Thus, the market for smart grid is expected to hold the largest share in the market.

In terms of Geography, the global smart city ICT infrastructure market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The market was dominated by North America in 2016 with the U.S. leading the market in this region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This region is dominated by emerging economies such as China and India.

Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Competitive Landscape

The "Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market" study report offers a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as IBM, Huawei, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, and NTT Communications. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.