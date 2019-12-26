Cardiac Biomarker Market by Type (Creatine Kinase, Troponins, Myoglobin, Natriuretic Peptides), by Application (Myocardial Infraction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis), by Location of Testing (Laboratory Testing, Point Of Care Testing) - Industry Size, Global Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023

The global cardiac biomarkers market is estimated to generate around $2.5 billion in 2018 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Cardiac biomarkers are materials that are delivered into the blood at the time of heart damage. Measurements of cardiac biomarkers are used to assist in the diagnosis of cardiac ischemia or acute coronary syndrome (ACS), insufficient blood flow conditions. Additionally, cardiac biomarker test is utilized to discover these conditions in a person. Moreover, it aids in monitoring and managing these conditions as well.

One of the major factors driving the cardiac biomarker market is the rise in a number of cardiac vascular diseases (CVD) owing to which there is remarkable demand for advanced diagnostic tools. Moreover, the higher cases of ACS, rising technological advancement in the healthcare industry, an increasing number of new product launches by the key market players are assisting in the growth of the market. Additionally, point of care cardiac testing kits is high in demand. Moreover, high specificity and sensitivity of these biomarkers in the detection of CVD are further contributing to the growth of the market.

Cardiac biomarkers are able to rapidly and accurately predict heart failures after the onset of chest pain owing to which there is high demand for it. High accuracy, quick outcomes, and economical pricing are leading to high demand as well. Key manufacturers are offering customized solutions to keep cardiac marker tests in momentum hence contributing to the growth of the market. However, side effects such as skeletal muscle injury, limited specificity, lack of healthcare infrastructure and stringent government rules and regulations restrain the growth of the market.

The key players dominating the cardiac biomarkers industry include Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Service, Inc., Quidel Corp., Biomerieux, S.A., and Hytest, Ltd. Some of the strategies that are majorly being adopted include new products and services offering, expansion, mergers and acquisitions among others. For instance, in January 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, a global medical device manufacturer. The acquisition provides expanded opportunities for future growth and is an important part of the company’s ongoing effort to develop a strong, diverse portfolio of devices, diagnostics, nutritional and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

GLOBAL CARDIAC BIOMARKER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Creatine kinase(ck-mb)

Troponins(t,i)

Myoglobin

Natriuretic peptides (bnp and nt-probnp)

Ischemia modified albumin

Others

By Application

Myocardial infarction

Congestive heart failure

Acute coronary syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Others

By Location of Testing

Laboratory testing

Point of care testing

GLOBAL CARDIAC BIOMARKER MARKET - REGION

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

