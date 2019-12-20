Switchgear Market Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Worldwide Players Foresights Till 2026

The global switchgears market is likely to derive growth from the increasing product variations and availability in a wide range of voltages and power ratings. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “SwitchgearMarket Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Insulation (Gas, Air, Oil, Vacuum), By Voltage (Low, Medium, High), By End-User (TandD Utility, Industrial, Commercial and Residential), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 98.08 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 168.17 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/switchgear-market-100815

Top Players

ABB

Schneider Electric

Hitachi

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Hubbell Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens Energy

Toshiba International Corporation

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Fuji Electric Co., LTD.

Powell

LandT Electrical and Automation

HYUNDAI ELECTRIC and ENERGY SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Hyosung Corporation

Lucy Electric

E+I Engineering

Key Market Driver

Growing demand in transmission and distribution infrastructure in emerging economies.

Emerging Small and Medium enterprises market in different sectors.

Key Market Restraint

Fluctuations in the availability of raw materials poses threat to stable prices and production costs.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Reporthttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/switchgear-market-100815

Switchgears are used in electric power system that functions as circuit breakers. Switchgears are used to disconnect fuses and set of switches in cases of malfunction or failures. In operations that involve high voltages and current flow, safety becomes an integral part of the overall functioning. In addition to safety, switchgears can be used to avoid the flow of overvoltage an overcurrent and avoid short circuits and circuit failures, thereby minimizing undesired financial burden. The switch gears play an important part in transferring electricity from substations and power stations to domestic and industrial places. The growing emphasis on transferring power and making electricity available to rural places by government and public organizations will contribute to the demand and subsequent adoption for switchgears in several countries across the world.

Segmentation

1. By Voltage Type

Medium Voltage Switchgear

High Voltage Switchgear

2. By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

3. By End-Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceutical

Marine

Others

4. By Geography

North America (the USA, Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Order Complete Reporthttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100815

Asia Pacific Currently Holds a Lion’s Share in Switchgears Market

The advancing transmission and network in densely populated countries such as Japan, China, and India has fuelled the demand for switchgears across the Asia Pacific. The presence of several rural areas in India and the emphasis on providing power to these regions by the government of India will contribute to the demand for switchgears in the Asia Pacific. The use of switch gears has risen significantly, due to the improvements in product design and an increase in the overall efficiency. Additionally, the availability of switchgears at reduced costs will constitute an increase in the Asia Pacific switchgears market size in the forthcoming years. The switchgears market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 44.30 Bn in 2018 and is likely to increase at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Medium Voltage Switchgears to Exhibit the Highest CAGR

The report has classified the global switchgears market in terms of factors such as insulation, installation, voltage, end user, and regional demographics. Among the voltage types, the medium voltage switchgears are likely to witness the highest CAGR, owing to the high demand for the products across the globe. Medium voltage switch gears offer a wide range of voltages which can range from 3kV and 36 kV. This range holds a high potential for several applications and as a result, Fortune Business Insights labels out medium segmentation as the one to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Medium voltages can support applications in industrial and building infrastructures. The growing industrialization and improving industrial infrastructure will fuel the demand for these products in the forthcoming years. The low and high voltage type of switchgears will witness comparatively lesser growth due to a narrow application range.

Table of Content

5. Global Switchgear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1.Key Findings / Summary

5.2.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Insulation (USD Billion)

5.2.1.Gas

5.2.2.Air

5.2.3.Oil

5.2.4.Vacuum

5.3.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Installation (USD Billion)

5.3.1.Indoor

5.3.2.Outdoor

5.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Voltage (USD Billion)

5.4.1.Low

5.4.2.Medium

5.4.3.High

5.5.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-User (USD Billion)

5.5.1.TandD Utility

5.5.2. Industrial

5.5.3. Commercial and Residential

5.6.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region (USD Billion)

5.6.1.North America

5.6.2.Europe

5.6.3.Asia Pacific

5.6.4.Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.Latin America

6. North America Switchgear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1.Key Findings / Summary

6.2.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Insulation (USD Billion)

6.2.1.Gas

6.2.2.Air

6.2.3.Oil

6.2.4.Vacuum

6.3.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Installation (USD Billion)

6.3.1.Indoor

6.3.2.Outdoor

6.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Voltage (USD Billion)

6.4.1.Low

6.4.2.Medium

6.4.3.High

6.5.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-User (USD Billion)

6.5.1.TandD Utility

6.5.2.Industrial

6.5.3.Commercial and Residential

6.6.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country (USD Billion)

6.6.1.U.S.

6.6.2.Canada

7. Europe Switchgear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1.Key Findings / Summary

7.2.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Insulation (USD Billion)

7.2.1.Gas

7.2.2.Air

7.2.3.Oil

7.2.4.Vacuum

7.3.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Installation (USD Billion)

7.3.1.Indoor

7.3.2.Outdoor

7.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Voltage (USD Billion)

7.4.1.Low

7.4.2.Medium

7.4.3.High

7.5.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-User (USD Billion)

7.5.1.TandD Utility

7.5.2.Industrial

7.5.3.Commercial and Residential

7.6.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country (USD Billion)

7.6.1.United Kingdom

7.6.2.Germany

7.6.3.France

7.6.4.Italy

7.6.5.Spain

7.6.6.Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Switchgear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1.Key Findings / Summary

8.2.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Insulation (USD Billion)

8.2.1.Gas

8.2.2.Air

8.2.3.Oil

8.2.4.Vacuum

8.3.Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Installation (USD Billion)

8.3.1.Indoor

8.3.2.Outdoor

8.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Voltage (USD Billion)

8.4.1.Low

8.4.2.Medium

8.4.3.High

8.5.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-User (USD Billion)

8.5.1.TandD Utility

8.5.2.Industrial

TOC Continued....!

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Switchgear Market Size, Industry Share, Total Revenue Growth Rate by Key Players Forecast Till 2026