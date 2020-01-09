Top Players in Syngas and Derivatives Market are Syngas Technology LLC, Sasol Ltd., Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. N.V., Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA., The Linde Group, Siemens AG, Haldor Topsoe A/S, BASF SE, AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc, Yara International, Methanex, CF Industries, and Linc Energy

Syngas which can be extracted from coal, biomass, etc, can be used in different sectors as a substitute fuel. Gasification of coal gives sulphur and ammonia as by-products which have important industrial applications. This makes gasification more economical for the operators. The use of syngas entails a lot of benefits to human development, ecological protection, as well as for general welfare because of its contribution reducing waste pollution in landfills, urban and rural areas; greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Syngas is most utilized for electricity generation and preparation of chemicals.

On the basis of feedstock, global syngas and derivatives market can be segmented into coal, petroleum, natural gas, and biomass.Syngas that uses coal as feedstock is considered to be the best replacement for gaseous and liquid fuel production. On the basis of technology, global syngas and derivatives market can be segmented into steam reforming, auto-thermal reforming, biogas gasification, partial oxidation, and combined reforming. Depending upon the feedstock available the suitable technique is adopted.

On the basis of application, global syngas and derivatives market can be segmented into chemicals, power generation, liquid fuels, gaseous fuels. Chemical farming is the most used application of syngas. The chemicals such as ammonia, methanol, dimethyl ether, oxo-chemicals, and hydrogen are the most popular chemicals produced using syngas.

Top Players

Siemens

Air Liquide

Sasol

Yara International

LUKOIL

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Global Syngas Technologies Council

Linc Energy Systems, Inc.

Key market restraint for the global syngas and derivatives market is the high capital investment and the time required for the construction of an operating plant. The plant requires hi-tech gasification technology which increases the cost of the plant. The unavailability of feedstock also acts as a key market restraint for the global syngas and derivatives market.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Feedstock

Coal

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Biomass

2. By Technology

Partial Oxidation

Steam Reforming

Auto-Thermal Reforming

Biogas Gasification

Combined Reforming

3. By End User

Chemicals

Power Generation

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Driver Increasing demand for energy and need of a substitute fuel

Key Market Restraint High capital investment and time required for construction of plant

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Synthesis Energy Technologies LLC which owns the SES gasification technology and its related global business undertakings entered the technology purchase option agreement with Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd.

In February 2019, Praxair, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc, has started a new syngas plant in Geismar, Louisiana, USA.

In September 2018, Hokkaido University researchers have created an improved catalyst for the conversion of methane gas into syngas, a precursor for liquid fuels and fundamental chemicals.

Increase in energy demand all over the world is the key market driver for global syngas and derivatives market. Syngas is mainly used for electricity, whose demand is increasing with time. The use of derivatives has also increased in industrial applications. All these factors act as key market drivers for global syngas and derivatives market.

