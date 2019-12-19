Fresh Pet Food Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Fresh Pet Food Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the Fresh Pet Food industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 Fresh Pet Food Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the Fresh Pet Food industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Food, Beverage and Tobacco,Food Products,Packaged Foods and Meats Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The Fresh Pet Food market was valued at USD 6.02 Billion and CAGR of 4.82% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising demand for human-grade fresh pet foods.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising adoption of customized fresh pet foods.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the health issues in humans due to pets.

Fresh Pet Food Market in the US: About this market

Fresh pet foods comprise raw or refrigerated foods, including fresh vegetables, fruit components. supplements and meats as well as bones. The shelf life of fresh pet foods is lesser than that of processed pet foods. Technavio’s fresh pet food market in US analysis considers sales from dog food, cat food, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of the fresh pet food market in the US in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the dog food segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of dogs will play a significant role in the dog food segment to maintain its market position. Also, our fresh pet food market in the US report also looks at factors such as dog food. However, lower shelf life compared with processed pet foods, health issues in humans due to pets, stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the fresh pet food market in the US over the forecast period.

Fresh Pet Food Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Fresh Pet Food Market in the US: Overview

Rising adoption of customized fresh pet foods

Pet owners always prefer pet foods that provide maximum benefits. Owing to this, there is a growing preference for personalized food products for pets. The intake of personalized fresh pet foods offers many benefits such as healthy skin and coat, ideal body conditions, joint health and mobility, brain development, and an active lifestyle. The weight of a pet can also contribute to different health factors. Hence, personalized foods can help in maintaining an ideal body weight for pets. This demand for customized fresh pet foods will lead to the expansion of the fresh pet food market in the US at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for human-grade fresh pet foods

Pet owners prefer pet foods that comprise high-quality ingredients owing to their health benefits. Human-grade pet foods include high-quality ingredients, which are mostly considered fresh. Human-grade pet foods enable better digestion. contain no additives. and offer strong immunity to pets. Treating pets like family is popular among the pet owners in the US. Such pet owners prefer human-grade pet foods. The increasing level of humanization of pets may also fuel the adoption of human-grade pet foods among pet owners. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the fresh pet food market in us during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the fresh pet food market in the US is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fresh pet food in US manufacturers, that include Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, NomNomNow Inc., The Farmer’s Dog Inc., and Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC.

Also, the fresh pet food market in the US includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Fresh Pet Food market size.

The report splits the global Fresh Pet Food market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Fresh Pet Food Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Fresh Pet Food market space are-

Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, NomNomNow Inc., The Farmer’s Dog Inc., and Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

Fresh Pet Food Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size and shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Fresh Pet Food industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Fresh Pet Food Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List included in Fresh Pet Food Market

