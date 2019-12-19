NEWS »»»
Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Worth US$ 48,725.9 Mn by Top International Players as Genentech, Eli Lilly, and Company, Celgene Corporation & more Forecast till 2026
The targeted segment is forecast to emerge dominant among various therapies in The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 2026.” According to the study, the global lung cancer therapeutics market will exhibit an exponential CAGR of 13.0% to reach a value of US$ 48,725.9 Mn by 2026 from US$ 18,327.6 Mn in 2018.
Lung cancer is considered one of the leading causes of death by cancer. Cancer can be a result of continuous exposure to asbestos, and unhealthy lifestyle that includes habits such as pipe smoking, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking. The rising incidence of lung cancer is subsequently fuelling demand for various therapies in the global lung cancer therapeutics market.
Increasing Investments in Research and Development Activities to Boost Market
Various factors are responsible for boosting the global lung cancer therapeutics market. One among them is the launch of cancer awareness programs by both government and non-government organizations around the world. Cancer awareness and various treatment measures are increasing the demand for cancer therapeutics, especially in developing nations. Besides this, increasing investment by market players in research and development activities to discover novel therapeutics is driving the global market.
