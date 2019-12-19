Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Worth US$ 48,725.9 Mn by Top International Players as Genentech, Eli Lilly, and Company, Celgene Corporation & more Forecast till 2026

The targeted segment is forecast to emerge dominant among various therapies in The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 2026.” According to the study, the global lung cancer therapeutics market will exhibit an exponential CAGR of 13.0% to reach a value of US$ 48,725.9 Mn by 2026 from US$ 18,327.6 Mn in 2018.

Lung cancer is considered one of the leading causes of death by cancer. Cancer can be a result of continuous exposure to asbestos, and unhealthy lifestyle that includes habits such as pipe smoking, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking. The rising incidence of lung cancer is subsequently fuelling demand for various therapies in the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Bevacizumab

Dabrafenib/Trametinib

Erlotinib Hydrochloride

Osimertinib

Others

Immunotherapy

Durvalumab

Nivolumab

Atezolizumab

Pembrolizumab

Chemotherapy

By Cancer Type

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Key companies covered in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Research report include

Astellas Pharma US

Celgene

Merck Sharp and Dohme GmbH

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceutical, Takeda

Novartis

Increasing Investments in Research and Development Activities to Boost Market

Various factors are responsible for boosting the global lung cancer therapeutics market. One among them is the launch of cancer awareness programs by both government and non-government organizations around the world. Cancer awareness and various treatment measures are increasing the demand for cancer therapeutics, especially in developing nations. Besides this, increasing investment by market players in research and development activities to discover novel therapeutics is driving the global market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

