The Global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from USD 26.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Textile Chemicals Industry 2019 Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of the Textile Chemicals industry as well as it gives analysis the market share, trends, size and forecast until 2025 . The Textile Chemicals industry report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factor which is useful to the business.
TheGlobal Textile Chemicals Marketis expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from USD 26.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Top Key Players:
Table of Contents
Research objectives
Global Textile Chemicals Market, By Fiber Type {Natural Fiber (Cotton, Wool) and Synthetic Fiber (Polyester, Polyamide, Viscose and Others}, Product Type (Coating and Sizing Agents, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Bleaching Agents and Others), Application { Apparel (Sportswear, Intimates), Home Textile (Bed Linens, Carpet), Technical Textile and Others}, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Complete report on Global Textile Chemicals Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Market Definition: Global Textile Chemicals Market
Textile chemicals are those kinds of chemicals which are used in the improvement of different products such as apparels, textiles, furniture and others. These chemicals differ in colours, finishing properties, surfactants, and the way of use. Generally, textile chemicals are used in both synthetic and natural fibers. Natural fibers include cotton and wool, whereas synthetic fibers consist of polyester, polyamide and viscose among others.
In 2017, Evonik Industries AG has announced to expand the production capacity of hydrogen peroxide in Europe. Hydrogen peroxide is used as a textile chemical agent for the bleaching of textiles. Along with the expansion of the production of the company is investing in the development of a logistics centre which will help the customers to get the products without any difficulties.
According to India Brand Equity Foundation, it is seen that the textile industry of India is one of the largest in the world and it contributes around 14% to the industrial production sector and contributing a GDP of around 4.0%. This in turn is leading to the growth of the textile chemical industry as the chemicals are being used for improving the quality of the apparels.
Market Drivers:
Market Restraint:
Customize report of “Global Textile Chemicals Market” as per customers requirement also available.
Competitive Landscape: Global Textile Chemicals Market
The global textile chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textile chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
In February 2018, Archroma, added to its range of highly biodegradable, non-PFC based durable water repellent protection, in the Smartrepel Hydro series. The product is environmental friendly, and is biodegradable, thus having a very low impact on the environment. The Smartrepel Hydro is used in the sportswear and other performance apparels which helps in the non-absorption of water and improve the performance of the sportsmen. These developments show that the textile chemicals industry is growing at a significant rate.
