About Pet Food

Pet food is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pets and can prevent feeding advantage of certain diseases. It has unique characteristics such as nutritious comprehensive, digestion and absorption rate and reasonable scientific formula. Typically sold in pet stores and supermarkets, it is usually specific to the type of animal, such as dog food or cat food. Most meat used for nonhuman animals is a byproduct of the human food industry, and is not regarded as “human grade”.

Pet Food Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Mars

Nestle Purina

Big Heart

Colgate

Diamond pet foods

Blue Buffalo

Heristo

Unicharm

Mogiana Alimentos

Affinity Petcare

Nisshin Pet Food

Total Alimentos

Ramical

Butcher’s

MoonShine

Big Time

Yantai China Pet Foods

Gambol

Paide Pet Food

Wagg

Geographical Analysis of Pet Food Market:

This report focuses on the Pet Food in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pet Food Market Segment by Types, covers:

Dry food

Wet food

Pet Food Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

Scope of Report:

In 2015, among the major production areas, North America is the biggest supplier of pet food, with the production of 7500 K MT and the production market share of 31%. Europe is the second largest supplier, with the production of 5600 K MT and the production market share of 23%. China has a relatively higher production growth rate than other regions, and the production was 800 K MT.

Market competition is intense. Mars, Nestle Purina, Big Heart, Colgate, Diamond pet foods, Blue, Buffalo are the major leader of the market. Most of them have the history of more than one hundred years, and they hold the technology and patents, and formed the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Pet Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 38700 million US$ in 2024, from 32300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pet Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pet Food product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pet Food, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pet Food in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pet Food competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pet Food breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pet Food market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pet Food sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Pet Food Market Report pages: 139

